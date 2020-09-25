Hassey Nevarez challenges incumbent in 39th State Assembly District

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Izzy Hassey Nevarez is the Democratic challenger is this year's 39th State Assembly district election, challenging four-term incumbent Republican Mark Born.

Hassey Nevarez, a banker who lives outside Juneau with his husband John and dog Max, said he is running to protect the safety nets that helped him and his family gain a foothold in life. Hassey Nevarez was born and raised in Illinois after his parents immigrated from Mexico. He said he doesn't think everyone in the district is getting the representation they deserve in Madison and wants to represent all of the 39th, bringing an ethic of hard work, persistence and kindness to the State House.

Hassey Nevarez grew up in Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, and said that his parents came to the United States to start fresh. They didn't speak much English and worked in factories. His family lived in a poor neighborhood and moved from place to place. However, he said, his family didn't end up in deep poverty because of public housing, and were able to lift themselves up with that extra help. Hassey Nevarez also has great admiration for his public school teachers, who taught him English and helped him gain the skills to get a job and take care of himself.