Hatch Public Library in Mauston reopens to visitors

The Hatch Public Library in Mauston is once again open to visitors after more than a year where they were not allowed inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Library Director Bridget Christenson said the library had a “quiet reopening” on April 27 as the library readjusts to having visitors. For now, the library is open for short in-person visits for those who want to come inside, with plans to more fully open as the pandemic recedes. Masks are required for visiting the library.

“We expect them to not come if they don’t feel well, we expect them to wear masks, we expect them to be distanced from staff and each other, and then we just expect them to find their items and check out,” Christensen said. “We’ve intentionally not put a time limit, because it’s hard to enforce, some people can find what they need in 10 minutes and some take 20, but we don’t want you to spend the afternoon there.”

Visitors can browse the books, movies, magazines and other services, use a computer or book a study room. Christensen said the library is not yet allowing meetings, and they have removed some furniture to discourage “hanging out” for extended periods.

“It’s sad because for many years we did everything we could to encourage people to hang out there,” Christenson said.

