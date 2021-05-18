Hatch Public Library in Mauston reopens to visitors

The Hatch Public Library in Mauston is once again open to visitors after more than a year where they were not allowed inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Bridget Christenson said the library had a “quiet reopening” on April 27 as the library readjusts to having visitors. For now, the library is open for short in-person visits for those who want to come inside, with plans to more fully open as the pandemic recedes. Masks are required for visiting the library.
“We expect them to not come if they don’t feel well, we expect them to wear masks, we expect them to be distanced from staff and each other, and then we just expect them to find their items and check out,” Christensen said. “We’ve intentionally not put a time limit, because it’s hard to enforce, some people can find what they need in 10 minutes and some take 20, but we don’t want you to spend the afternoon there.”
Visitors can browse the books, movies, magazines and other services, use a computer or book a study room. Christensen said the library is not yet allowing meetings, and they have removed some furniture to discourage “hanging out” for extended periods.
“It’s sad because for many years we did everything we could to encourage people to hang out there,” Christenson said.
Individuals who wish to use the computer lab can do so for up to two hours, and the meeting rooms are available for those wanting a quiet place to study or work.
Although the library has reopened to visitors, Christenson said that the library will continue to offer curbside services for the foreseeable future.
“There’s lots of reasons for that, not just for health,” Christenson said. “If you have kids sleeping in the car or if you are disabled it’s not so convenient to get in and out, or if you’re just in a hurry.”
With summer looming, the library will continue with the summer reading program for children, though the programming will be held at the Mauston schools. Additional programming, both virtual and “make and take,” is available for interested parties. The library holds an afternoon book club the last Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. on Zoom, and offers disc golf checkout for use at the disc golf course at Mile Bluff-Kiwanis Park behind the hospital.
Christenson said both she and the library staff are excited to once again have visitors at the library.
“Today we had a family come in and we hadn’t seen them in over a year, except for sitting in their car,” Christenson said. “The son was taller than I was, he grew like over a foot in the last year, it’s been fun to see people come back.”
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.