Haunted History Tour is Saturday Eleventh annual event features new characters, tales

Writer, artist and local historian Kathy Barnett has dug up a whole new cast of 10 characters for the Dodge County Historical Society’s 11th annual Haunted History Tour.

This year’s event will be held at City Cemetery on North University Avenue. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The rain date is Sunday at the same time and place.

Small groups will leave the starting area off Burnett Street every 10 to 15 minutes. The cost is $5 per person. Those six and under may attend for free.

“It’s not scary. It’s not spooky. Everyone has a good time, from the visitors down to the characters,” said Barnett. “Local actors will portray the deceased and tell their tales, which reveal unusual facts about themselves and the area’s history.”

Subjects and their unusual tales include the following:

Sam Hodgeman, portrayed by Kurt Sampson, will tell of his career as a farmer and furniture store operator. He will also share the tale of Beaver Dam’s big jail break.

Mike Shafer, portrayed by Glen Link, will share his insights as a repairman with a shop piled high to the rafters with junk. He will define the term one trick pony.

