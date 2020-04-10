Head-on collision in Oak Grove claims two lives
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo

Two people died Thursday night and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in the town of Oak Grove.

Deputies responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on County W near Hillcrest Road, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a Chevy Cobalt was traveling east on County W and a Chevy Silverado was traveling west when they collided head-on. The Cobalt was driven by a 22-year-old man from Juneau who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old woman from Juneau, who was a passenger in the Cobalt, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, a 21-year-old man from Fox Lake, was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. He was later flown to UW Hospital in Madison with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation, and names of the people involved are being withheld until family is notified.

Assisting on scene were Juneau Fire/EMS, Beaver Dam Fire/Paramedics, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Wisconsin State Patrol.

