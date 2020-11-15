Health care professionals ask Sauk County elected officials to take COVID prevention measures

Still, others like the health care workers have been hoping to see more from elected leaders.

“I wish the county and state would take more action because what we’re doing right now is clearly not working,” Geick said, adding that the task force has resumed weekly meetings. “It’s increasing and we may have to try to take some other steps. … The lack of city initiative is telling.”

Baraboo Common Council members discussed the possibility of mandating face mask wearing within the city in late August, just a week after the county voted down the prospect, but tabled the measure when Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide mask mandate. No other measures have been considered by council members to encourage prevention strategies or limit the number of people who can gather, even as holidays approach.

Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve, who also serves as part of the Emergency Management team for the city, introduced the prospect of returning to all virtual meetings during the council meeting Tuesday night as a way to mitigate exposure given the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the county and the state. Council members were split on the idea, Geick said.