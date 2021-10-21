Health Department announces possible COVID-19 outbreak at Wonewoc festival

The Juneau County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 outbreak event following a festival in Wonewoc.

The exposure event occurred from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Wonewoc Area Lions Fall Festival held at Wonewoc-Center School, 101 School Road, Wonewoc.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).” Health department officials are warning those who visited the event during the exposure period that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and if they’re experiencing any symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort to contact their healthcare provider.

The Juneau County Health Department has warned of increased cases over the last few months and the increased prevalence of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“The delta variant makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases and spreads quickly from person to person,” the Juneau County Health Department said in a statement.