Health departments warn of exposure after COVID-19 positive Juneau County resident breaks isolation, attends La Crosse darts tournament

The Juneau County Health Department and La Crosse County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure event following a dart tournament in La Crosse.

The exposure event occurred after an unnamed Juneau County resident “who was known to be positive with COVID-19 broke isolation” in order to attend the Stansfield Dart Tournament in La Crosse. County health officials say the infected individual attended the dart tournament, held at the La Crosse Center, on May 7.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This individual attended the event and business establishments surrounding the venue during their infectious period,” the health departments said in a joint statement. “The Juneau County and La Crosse County Health Department, the La Crosse Center, and event organizers have been in contact related to the exposure and are working together to follow up.”

Health Department officials are warning those who visited either establishment during the exposure period that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and if they’re experiencing any symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort to contact their healthcare provider.