Health departments warn of exposure after COVID-19 positive Juneau County resident breaks isolation, attends La Crosse darts tournament

The Juneau County Health Department and La Crosse County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure event following a dart tournament in La Crosse.
The exposure event occurred after an unnamed Juneau County resident “who was known to be positive with COVID-19 broke isolation” in order to attend the Stansfield Dart Tournament in La Crosse. County health officials say the infected individual attended the dart tournament, held at the La Crosse Center, on May 7.
“This individual attended the event and business establishments surrounding the venue during their infectious period,” the health departments said in a joint statement. “The Juneau County and La Crosse County Health Department, the La Crosse Center, and event organizers have been in contact related to the exposure and are working together to follow up.”
Health Department officials are warning those who visited either establishment during the exposure period that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and if they’re experiencing any symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort to contact their healthcare provider.
Attendees at the event are advised to monitor their symptoms and speak with a public health nurse if the attendee knows they were directly exposed. The La Crosse County Health Department can be reached at 608-785-9872 and Juneau County Health Department can be contacted at 608-847-9373.
The Juneau County Health Department recommends all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
