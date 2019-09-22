Blue Zones Project Dodge County held a ribbon-cutting celebration Thursday to recognize Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation as the newest worksite to become Blue Zones Project approved. Apache is the first manufacturing business in Beaver Dam to earn this recognition.
This designation demonstrates the commitment of Apache Stainless to improve the well-being of employees.
Before employees even clock in for the day, healthy choices are encouraged. Through an active commuter incentive program, Apache encourages employees to walk, bicycle or ride-share to work. Each month, a winner is drawn from participating employees for a $25 gift card. Sit-to-stand desks are available for employees, as well as quiet spaces and outdoor picnic tables.
Employees are encouraged to participate in the annual biometric screenings and to take advantage of employee benefits such as free flu shots, complimentary hearing assessments, employee assistance program, 24/7 nurse online and nutrition coaching. A variety of onsite development workshops are also available to employees, including safety training and retirement and financial planning.
As experts in stainless steel fabrication, Apache has a need for more welders. Through Moraine Park Technical College, experienced welders participated in a train-the-trainer program to provide students with the tools they need to mentor and develop the next generation of employees at Apache.
Employees and their families make up the community in and around Beaver Dam and it is why the company prioritizes community involvement. Apache has been a strong partner with the United Way of Dodge County, having an employee sit on the board for the past seven years. They also encourage employees to volunteer in the community by recognizing volunteers with a free T-shirt during National Volunteer Week. The company also offers material donations, matching funds donations, fundraising sponsorships and prizes to many local organizations.
Brought to Dodge County by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through sustainable changes to environment, policy and social networks.
For details about Blue Zones Project Dodge County, call 920-253-7099 or visit dodgecounty.bluezonesproject.com.
