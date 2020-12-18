'Auntie Lo' cared for many children beyond her own

Growing up in Chicago, Lolita Dotson was 13 when her mother died. With her father not around, she relied on other family and friends for support.
By age 21, she had four children of her own. After some abusive relationships, she moved to Madison.
“It was a struggle,” said her youngest child, Arsenio Sorrell, 32, of Madison. “We were in and out of shelters and low-income housing when we first moved here, for quite some time.”
Despite the challenges, Dotson had a nurturing nature that wasn’t limited to her own children. She took in several others who needed a place to stay for weeks, months or years.
“She felt everybody deserved the basic needs, the basic love that children should have,” said her daughter Ayshia Green-Calloway.
“She was invincible," said daughter Beaonca Green. "No matter what she endured in this life, she never allowed it to stop her from giving 100%.”
Known as “Auntie Lo,” Dotson, 53, died from COVID-19 on June 16 at UW Hospital. She had asthma, sleep apnea and high blood pressure, conditions that put her at higher risk for complications from coronavirus infection.
At her funeral, Sorrell read a poem that recalled his mom crying when he was a boy. “I’ve never been in a tsunami, but mama’s tears always seemed to drown out everything else,” he said.
But he also remembers her as a “bright spot, always trying to boost people’s spirits.”
Her resilience stemmed from her faith, he said. She was active at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Madison and then End Times Ministries International, where she was ordained as a missionary. More recently, she helped with the youth ministry of a congregation in Chicago, even though she lived in Madison and did clerical work for Madison’s Veterans Hospital.
Dotson tested positive for COVID-19 on May 14, Sorrell said. She was admitted to UW Hospital’s COVID-19 unit five days later. After developing pneumonia, she was placed on a ventilator May 27.
The next day, she had a stroke. She failed to recover and died after being taken off the ventilator.
Sorrell, a certified nursing assistant at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, worked on the hospital’s COVID-19 unit in the spring and wishes people would take steps to reduce the spread of the virus.
“At the hospital, I’ve seen it first-hand. I’ve seen it in my house first-hand,” he said. “It sucks to think that somebody like my mom was taken away due to this ... It could be anybody next time. It could be your parents. It could be your sister, brother, grandma and grandpa, uncle or aunt.”
