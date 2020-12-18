'Auntie Lo' cared for many children beyond her own

Growing up in Chicago, Lolita Dotson was 13 when her mother died. With her father not around, she relied on other family and friends for support.

By age 21, she had four children of her own. After some abusive relationships, she moved to Madison.

“It was a struggle,” said her youngest child, Arsenio Sorrell, 32, of Madison. “We were in and out of shelters and low-income housing when we first moved here, for quite some time.”

Despite the challenges, Dotson had a nurturing nature that wasn’t limited to her own children. She took in several others who needed a place to stay for weeks, months or years.

“She felt everybody deserved the basic needs, the basic love that children should have,” said her daughter Ayshia Green-Calloway.

“She was invincible," said daughter Beaonca Green. "No matter what she endured in this life, she never allowed it to stop her from giving 100%.”

Known as “Auntie Lo,” Dotson, 53, died from COVID-19 on June 16 at UW Hospital. She had asthma, sleep apnea and high blood pressure, conditions that put her at higher risk for complications from coronavirus infection.