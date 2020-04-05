Baraboo hospital offers stay-at-home fitness during COVID-19 pandemic

“These videos have been great for filling this gap,” said Dan Halbach of Baraboo. Halbach, 60, is a cardiac patient with more than 1,600 rehabilitation visits since suffering a stroke in 2007 and undergoing quintuple bypass surgery in 2008.

“I can honestly say that exercise has given me my life back,” Halbach said. “One of my goals at onset was to see youngest son graduate from college, and I did that in 2011.”

Halbach said he has been watching the videos at home and walking every day by the Baraboo River, in places where it’s easy to practice social distancing. He encourages others with health concerns to keep up with their exercise routines as much as they can during the global pandemic.

School said her routines require no special equipment and only 4 feet of space around you.

“Evidence has shown there are so many benefits to exercising, to keep moving, not just for your body but for your mind,” School said. “The hardest thing for lot of people right now is the mental aspect of this (virus), so keeping your body moving will help with that.”

“My advice is always that if it hurts, don’t do it,” School said. “Go at your own pace and there’s no need to worry about what the other people are doing around you. Keep moving: that’s the most important thing, even if it’s just ankle circles.”

