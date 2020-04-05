Baraboo hospital offers stay-at-home fitness during COVID-19 pandemic

A quick decision by SSM Health St. Clare Hospital and Baraboo Parks and Recreation is helping people with at-home fitness.
Just before the state ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses for COVID-19, five half-hour exercise videos were filmed at the Baraboo Civic Center.
The videos are available now on Youtube by searching, “Baraboo Parks and Rec” and feature balance, strength, flexibility, aerobic and floor exercises led by instructor Anna Marie School.
“They’re for anybody,” said School, an exercise physiologist with 16 years of experience and who normally conducts hospital-sponsored, community exercise classes for seniors. “Something is better than nothing and if you can do a little bit every day, it’s better than sitting on the couch.
School’s videos help the clinic’s more than 300 cardiac and pulmonary patients in the Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells area doing in-person rehabilitation, many of whom had also attended School’s senior exercise classes.
Exercise physiologists who led the cardiac and pulmonary patients through rehabilitation sessions at the hospital are “reaching out weekly to check in with their patients by telephone to further protect them and our health care teams in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” the hospital said in a news release.
“These videos have been great for filling this gap,” said Dan Halbach of Baraboo. Halbach, 60, is a cardiac patient with more than 1,600 rehabilitation visits since suffering a stroke in 2007 and undergoing quintuple bypass surgery in 2008.
“I can honestly say that exercise has given me my life back,” Halbach said. “One of my goals at onset was to see youngest son graduate from college, and I did that in 2011.”
Halbach said he has been watching the videos at home and walking every day by the Baraboo River, in places where it’s easy to practice social distancing. He encourages others with health concerns to keep up with their exercise routines as much as they can during the global pandemic.
School said her routines require no special equipment and only 4 feet of space around you.
“Evidence has shown there are so many benefits to exercising, to keep moving, not just for your body but for your mind,” School said. “The hardest thing for lot of people right now is the mental aspect of this (virus), so keeping your body moving will help with that.”
“My advice is always that if it hurts, don’t do it,” School said. “Go at your own pace and there’s no need to worry about what the other people are doing around you. Keep moving: that’s the most important thing, even if it’s just ankle circles.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.