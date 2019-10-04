If Dr. Dayton Opel could hammer home but one message to baby boomers living in Sauk County and beyond, it’d be this: Don’t accept your pain.
“It’s a generation that’s very accustomed to getting by and working through things,” SSM Health St. Clare Hospital’s newest orthopedic surgeon said. “It’s a generation of workaholics.”
Opel, on Sept. 9, joined a team of three orthopedic surgeons working locally in the health provider’s hand and upper extremity division, splitting his time between Baraboo and Madison.
The Sheboygan native graduated from medical school at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2013, completed his orthopedic surgery residence in Portland, Oregon in 2018 and earned a fellowship in hand, elbow and shoulder surgery at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio in 2019.
Conditions that too many baby boomers delay treatment for, often for many years, include arthritis, tendinitis around the hand and wrist, rotator cuff tears around the shoulder, trigger finger and ganglion cyst, Opel said.
He wants them to know they have options for their pain.
“It’s very valuable to get your pain checked out and learn your options because, generally, what I’ve found is they’re pleasantly surprised,” by both the options and results of their treatment, he said.
In the clinic setting, Opel sees patients for anything related to their shoulders, arms and hands, he said. Their treatments range from injections and prescription creams to therapy and custom-molded splints and braces. In the operating room, he performs arthritic procedures, cyst removals and shoulder and elbow replacement surgeries. In the hospital he monitors patients following their surgeries.
Dr. Jason Sansone, chairman of Orthopedic Surgery for SSM Health in Wisconsin, said in an email that he’s “proud” to boost the orthopedics services by hiring Opel because “our goal is to help you live the life you want to, and we have the expertise and treatment plans to help you do just that.”
During his clinic appointments, Opel says the conversation always starts by getting a “complete understanding” of what’s bothering the patient: their pain, numbness or tingling. Then he educates them on their condition and why it’s resulting in pain, limited use or function.
Carpel tunnel syndrome is one of the most common conditions Opel treats. It causes pain, numbness and tingling in the hand due to a pinched nerve in the wrist and sometimes requires surgery to remove pressure from that nerve.
“Your risk increases with age and once it sets in it’s very progressive,” Opel said of carpel tunnel and why it’s important to seek treatment sooner rather than later.
“As the condition gets worse, your chances of it improving without surgery also get worse.”
Baby Boomers who’ve spent decades working in manual labor using their hands and wrists in repetitive ways often develop carpel tunnel, Opel said. It affects between 3 to 6 percent of adults in the U.S., according to American Academy of Family Physicians.
Opel said he thinks “the computer age” we’re living in now means the condition will increase exponentially.
“We’re really quite early in this era of smartphone use,” Opel said and included iPads and other handheld electronic devices as those that pose great risks. “It really is an addiction but also necessary as it relates to our social life or work life. So it’s a challenge.”
“But everything should be done in moderation,” Opel said of his most frequent advice for patients. “As much as possible, take breaks.”
