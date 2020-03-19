4 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Columbia County

Anyone who is experiencing mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, runny nose or cough, should not go to a hospital emergency room. Please contact a healthcare provider for guidance. This will ensure that healthcare professionals can prepare in advance for testing or treatment. Seeking the most appropriate level of care will help protect the community and minimize exposure to other patients and staff.

Anyone with questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, can:

• Text COVID19 to 211-211

• Visit 211 Wisconsin.org or

• Call 211 Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

People who have recently traveled to a country with CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice should stay home for 14 days and practice social distancing..

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection, and there is currently no specific treatment. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Take these steps to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.