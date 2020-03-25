Columbia County health officer urges caution: 'Don't focus on the numbers'

Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz issued a new No. 1 message to local residents as the state prohibited nonessential business and travel in Wisconsin: “You are safer at home.”

“It’s true, so please don’t focus on the numbers,” Lorenz said of staying at home and the five Columbia County residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and disease it causes, COVID-19.

“You might be thinking, ‘Oh, we don’t have as many cases as Dane does (72),' but please understand the virus is out there," Lorenz said. "There may be more people who have it, but don’t know it or who were not tested because the tests are prioritized for certain individuals (based on their symptoms).”

Last week the health department reported Columbia County is experiencing “community spread,” which means the virus “seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community,” Lorenz said.

Three of the infected had traveled out of the state or country but the other two had not, Lorenz said. All five of them are being isolated voluntarily “and working with local public health every day and doing what they’re asked to do and staying home and monitoring their symptoms.”