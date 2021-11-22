Columbia County health survey will help with five year plan

A new survey will serve as the first step for Columbia County Public Health's community health improvement plan.
Columbia County Health and Human Services Public Health division is working with Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital to get the survey into the community.
Public Health is hoping to receive over 1,000 responses to the anonymous survey from a plethora of municipalities and demographics across the county. The survey is open until Dec. 15 and is available online or a paper at a number of locations. Location include local libraries in Columbus, Lodi, Pardeeville, Poynette, and in Portage. The surveys are alos available at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and the Columbia County Health and Human Services office.
Surveys have a mailing address for when filled out.
Columbia County Public Health Officer Ellen Ellingsworth said the survey has 32 questions and should take ten minutes or less to complete.
Ellingsworth said anyone and everyone who lives in Columbia County is encouraged to take the survey.
“The survey is our way of asking the whole County what they feel is going well and what needs to be improved within their community,” Ellingsworth said. “We do ask specific questions about the individuals taking the survey so we can access if we are getting answers from a wide variety of people from all different types of demographics.”
She said all answers are confidential. This is the first County Needs Assessment the county has done since 2017.
"We need to collect information from our community," Ellingsworth said. "This can be done via surveys and/or focus groups. We are starting with a survey this year and may do focus groups later on. All Health Departments are required to do them a minimum of every five years.”
The results from the survey will help Public Health with the five-year Community Health improvement plan which will be completed in 2022.
“We take all the information and use it to create a Community Needs Assessment which we will use to drive our five-year Community Health Improvement Plan,” Ellingsworth said.
Results from the survey will be presented to the full county board when it is complete. Public Health will also create a full report of the data collected from the survey.
Ellingsworth said the survey is the first step in the process of writing the final report. Public Health is required to have that report finalized by the end of next year.
“If people are interested in learning more or want to get involved with the process they should email DHHS@co.columbia.wi.us or call 608-742-9227,” Ellingsworth said.