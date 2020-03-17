COVID-19 screening available in Dodge County

The Dodge County Public Health Department and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam have opened drive-thru coronavirus testing site. The standalone center is for Dodge County residents only.

Abby Sauer, Dodge County public health officer, said as of noon Tuesday, there have been no positive test results for COVID-19 in Dodge County.

“While we do not have positive test results, at this time, we are closely monitoring the situation and remain focused in our efforts to prevent the spread of infection in the community,” she said. “The number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin should remind all of us about the importance of social distancing and maintaining good hygiene to prevent the spread of disease.”

Anyone who feels they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath should call (877) 998-0022. A medical professional will conduct a screening over-the-phone to determine if a COVID-19 test is appropriate. If deemed necessary, the individual will be directed to the drive-thru site for a free test.

The county’s public health unit and the medical center ask that those who have not been screened over-the-phone to not enter the drive-thru line, as their presence will slow down the testing process.