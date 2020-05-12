COVID-19 testing on the rise in Sauk, Columbia counties

“I think Wisconsin is doing an excellent job of flattening the curve and avoiding a surge that could have overwhelmed our healthcare system,” Walters said of the latest data. “We hope that as people start leaving their homes more, they still do follow the latest advice from the CDC, health departments and health care professionals on the best way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. People who have symptoms of illness should avoid contact with others, especially vulnerable populations, and everyone should continue to wash their hands regularly.”

Said Lawther, “Success will require people to continue many of the preventive measures even once we allow more businesses to open, including physical distancing, staying home when ill, getting tested with symptoms, face coverings, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.”

Columbia County had 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death as of Monday and Health Officer Susan Lorenz said only 11 residents were ever hospitalized for the disease and 26 had recovered.

Sauk County had 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with three deaths and 56 of them had so far recovered, according to the county health website Tuesday afternoon. Like Columbia County, only 11 people were ever hospitalized for the disease in Sauk County.