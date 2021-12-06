COVID, staffing contribute to hospital diversions in Sauk, Columbia, Juneau counties

All hospitals share their diversion status in real time with other emergency medical services via a statewide system, according to Bauman. Culotta said a shared statewide database also allows hospitals to see the number of available beds at other facilities -- “That’s a wonderful tool,” she said.

Both said their recent diversions lasted a few hours before they could again begin accepting trauma patients.

St. Clare spokeswoman Heather Sloan said in a follow-up email that “diversion is typically a very rare event and timing could be just a couple of hours or it could be longer. Hospitals work in partnership with EMS and other hospitals to coordinate care in these instances.”

They do it “to continue to ensure the best quality care for our existing and waiting Emergency Department patients,” she said in a previous statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It also applies solely to ambulances, not individuals, so anyone needing emergency care should call 911 and seek care as usual, Sloan said.

Reedsburg Area Medical Center marketing director Carla Mercer said the only time the hospital “might” have had to divert a patient to another facility was when its CT scanner was down “for a very short amount of time.” It does have a policy for such occasions, she said.