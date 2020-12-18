Dairy farmer, card player known as 'cream puff lady'

Bonnie Gerner made lefse and lemon meringue pies, but her reputation was tied to another treat.

“She was known as the ‘cream puff lady,’” said her daughter, Becky Sturdevant.

Starting in 1996, when Sturdevant was Blanchardville Dairy Queen, Gerner made cream puffs for the Green County Agricultural Chest, eventually preparing thousands each summer for the Green County Fair and Green County Cheese Days.

“It didn’t take long for her not to like (to eat) cream puffs anymore,” said Sturdevant, of Blue Mounds. “But she put all her love into making them.”

Gerner, 75, who lived near New Glarus, died from COVID-19 on June 12. She had a slow-growing form of leukemia and had received dialysis for kidney failure the past three years, which increased her risk of complications from the coronavirus.

But, “she was still living life with these things,” said Sturdevant, a respiratory therapist at UW Hospital. “You wouldn’t have even noticed she had these conditions. COVID took her away from us.”