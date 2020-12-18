Dairy farmer, card player known as 'cream puff lady'

Bonnie Gerner made lefse and lemon meringue pies, but her reputation was tied to another treat.
“She was known as the ‘cream puff lady,’” said her daughter, Becky Sturdevant.
Starting in 1996, when Sturdevant was Blanchardville Dairy Queen, Gerner made cream puffs for the Green County Agricultural Chest, eventually preparing thousands each summer for the Green County Fair and Green County Cheese Days.
“It didn’t take long for her not to like (to eat) cream puffs anymore,” said Sturdevant, of Blue Mounds. “But she put all her love into making them.”
Gerner, 75, who lived near New Glarus, died from COVID-19 on June 12. She had a slow-growing form of leukemia and had received dialysis for kidney failure the past three years, which increased her risk of complications from the coronavirus.
But, “she was still living life with these things,” said Sturdevant, a respiratory therapist at UW Hospital. “You wouldn’t have even noticed she had these conditions. COVID took her away from us.”
Gerner, who grew up near Barneveld and on a dairy farm near Monroe, graduated from Monroe High School in 1963 and three years later married Ed Gerner. They had a dairy farm near Monticello and then near Blanchardville until an electrical fire destroyed the barn. Later, they moved closer to New Glarus.
She had a variety of jobs off the farm, including at Equity Cooperative Livestock in Monroe, Lands’ End in Dodgeville and the former Betsy’s Kitchen in Barneveld, where she loved socializing as a waitress, her daughter said.
On days off, she and Ed would play dominoes, Rummikub or the card game Skip-Bo. Family gatherings also featured such games.
“You always saw cards or something sitting out on the table,” said Sturdevant, the youngest of three children. Her brother Steve Gerner lives in Adams County and her sister Jennifer Engstad lives in Belleville.
Gerner was also active at Adams Lutheran Church in Argyle.
It’s not clear where she acquired COVID-19, but she become ill in late May, ending up at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, where she died.
Sturdevant, whose job involves treating hospitalized coronavirus patients, sees up close the isolation they face. That may have made it even harder for her to handle her mom's solitary last days.
“That’s what haunts me about my mom,” she said. “She was such a social person, and the last two weeks of her life she was alone.”
