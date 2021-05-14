Dodge County eases recommended COVID-19 precautions

Dodge County announced Friday it was moving into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic response on the heels of a Thursday announcement by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can largely resume pre-pandemic lives, including ditching face masks indoors.

Masking and social distancing continues to be recommended by the CDC for people who are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, 31.6% of Dodge County's 87,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Private businesses can still require face coverings and public officials may wait for more guidance before adjusting practices.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said Friday city policies have not changed, but she is in touch with public health officials with the goal of easing precautions soon after receiving further guidance.

Jana Stephens, director of community services for the city, said masks will remain required at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., for the time being. The Watermark recently re-opened to offer some in-person programming.

