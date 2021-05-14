Dodge County eases recommended COVID-19 precautions

Dodge County announced Friday it was moving into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic response on the heels of a Thursday announcement by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can largely resume pre-pandemic lives, including ditching face masks indoors.
Masking and social distancing continues to be recommended by the CDC for people who are not fully vaccinated.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, 31.6% of Dodge County's 87,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Private businesses can still require face coverings and public officials may wait for more guidance before adjusting practices.
Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said Friday city policies have not changed, but she is in touch with public health officials with the goal of easing precautions soon after receiving further guidance.
Jana Stephens, director of community services for the city, said masks will remain required at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., for the time being. The Watermark recently re-opened to offer some in-person programming.
Dodge County's phase 3 recommendations includes businesses, bars and restaurants' ability to operate with up to 75% of their approved capacity and social gatherings' ability to increase from 50 to 250 people while still following physical distancing and face covering guidelines.
“While current numbers regarding illness and death associated with COVID-19 continue to give us reason for optimism, Dodge County Public Health continues to urge all citizens of Dodge County to remain cautious,” said Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer.
Sauer also encouraged vaccination.
“Dodge County Public Health thanks all of you that have received your COVID-19 vaccination," Sauer said. "Public Health urges all others to make that same choice."
Those who wish to receive vaccinations may call 920-386-4830 to ask questions about the vaccine and receive help scheduling an appointment for a vaccination. The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is 844-684-1064 for help finding vaccine locations statewide and help making an appointment. Residents also may search for vaccine by location and brand at https://vaccinefinder.org/search.
Columbia County public health officials have not returned phone calls or emails and have not released any guidance or public information about COVID-19 prevention or vaccination since the start of the year. The Columbia County Board did not fund vacant public health positions in its 2021 budget.
“We now have the opportunity to celebrate and enjoy warmer weather with family and friends," Sauer said.
To read the latest information about COVID-19, check the Dodge County Public Health Facebook page, the COVID-19 Information Center page of the Dodge County website, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.
Reporter Chris Higgins contributed to this story.