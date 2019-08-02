MADISON — Dodge County is among the counties that have a confirmed case of teenagers or young adults who suffered severe lung disease following vaping.
According to a press release from Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 11 cases of teenagers and young adults hospitalized with severe lung disease due to recent vaping. Seven other cases are under further investigation. In addition to Dodge, counties with confirmed cases are Door, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha, and Winnebago.
“We are currently interviewing patients, all of whom reported recent vaping. Our disease investigators continue to gather information about the names and types of vape products that were used in hopes of determining a common link,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We strongly urge people to avoid vaping products and e-cigarettes. Anyone — especially young people who have recently vaped — experiencing unexplained breathing problems should see a doctor.”
The patients experienced shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, cough, and weight loss. The severity of the disease has varied among patients, with some needing assistance to breathe. While patients have improved with treatment, it is not known if there will be long-term health effects. People should contact their doctor or local or tribal public health offices with any concerns about these symptoms.
This is an ongoing investigation and the state health department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention local health care providers and is coordinating with other states to make them aware of the situation so they are prepared if they have reports of similar cases.
