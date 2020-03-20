Family returns to Portage from cruise ship quarantined for coronavirus

“No one offered us a test (for the virus),” Michels said of the quarantine in Georgia. “We were never given the opportunity to get a test. They just took our temperatures.”

“In the beginning, we wanted to be tested because it was scary and we thought we would get tested anyway, but nothing ever happened.”

Nobody from Michels’ family has yet shown any symptoms of the disease and upon their returns home they started new, 14-day self-quarantines, Michels said. “We take our temperatures twice a day and (Columbia County) calls us once a day to check up on us.”

In Georgia, Michels and her family were taken to rooms without toilet paper or soap. The family informed personnel of this situation and right away received toilet paper but had to wait “a day or two” for soap. Her family could go outside and walk around for fresh air on a sidewalk and in a parking lot while wearing protective masks.

“They were not prepared for us,” Michels said. “We had been told for weeks to wash our hands but we had no soap?”

“Why did some of us go to San Diego? Why send us to Georgia? Why split up our family?” Michels said. “Why are (the four in San Diego) not home yet, even though they were first to leave?”