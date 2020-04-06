First coronavirus death reported in Columbia County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Columbia County recorded its first COVID-19 death.

“We are very saddened by the death of this individual and our sympathy goes out to the friends and family of this individual,” said Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz.

No other details about the deceased including age or residence have yet been released.

As of Monday afternoon, 22 people in the county had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 405 tested negative.

In the state, 2,440 residents have tested positive and 26,574 tested negative with 77 deaths.

“Columbia County Health Department is working nonstop with community partners across our county and state to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help protect the health and safety of our citizens," Lorenz said.

Lorenz reported March 27 that Columbia County is experiencing “community spread,” which means the virus “seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community.”