Fond du Lac County sets up coronavirus screening

Fond du Lac Public Health Department has set up a screening location for individuals with concerns about potential exposure and symptoms of the coronavirus.

There have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fond du Lac County. There was no information released about where in Fond du Lac County those with the virus reside.

People can call (844) 225-0147 for more direction from Public Health officials. Individuals with concerns should call before arriving in person at any health care facility, including urgent care or the ER. Those determined in need of testing will be directed to the testing site.

“The Fond du Lac Public Health Department and Agnesian HealthCare have comprehensive plans and protocols in place for caring for respiratory illnesses like this,” said Kim Mueller, Fond du Lac County Public Health officer in a press release. “As this is an illness that can be passed from person to person, all impacted patients have been placed in isolation and all caregivers are following CDC guidelines in using protective equipment, such as respirator masks, gloves and gowns, to prevent spread of the virus. As such, there is minimal risk of infection for other patients and staff.”

