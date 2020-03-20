Gov. Evers orders closure of salons to prevent spread of COVID-19

Hair and nail salons are now among hundreds of state businesses closed following Gov. Tony Ever’s updated guidance on his order limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer.

As of 5 p.m., Friday, all hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities were closed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together 10 or less people in a single room or confined space, whether inside or outside, at the same time must preserve social distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by DHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the governor's office said in a press release. "Voluntary cancellation, closure, or limitations on the size of gatherings beyond the requirements of this order are permitted and encouraged."

On Tuesday, Gov. Evers announced all restaurants and bars would be limited to carryout and delivery options only, in order to reduce the spread of the virus.