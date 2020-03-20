Gov. Evers orders closure of salons to prevent spread of COVID-19

Hair and nail salons are now among hundreds of state businesses closed following Gov. Tony Ever’s updated guidance on his order limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer.
As of 5 p.m., Friday, all hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities were closed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together 10 or less people in a single room or confined space, whether inside or outside, at the same time must preserve social distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by DHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the governor's office said in a press release. "Voluntary cancellation, closure, or limitations on the size of gatherings beyond the requirements of this order are permitted and encouraged."
On Tuesday, Gov. Evers announced all restaurants and bars would be limited to carryout and delivery options only, in order to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are considered high-risk. With limited tests available nationwide and continued community spread, we have to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors,” said Gov. Evers. “I know what this means for our small business owners and the struggles they and their workers will face in the coming weeks, but we are committed to working with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist during these uncertain times.”
Jackie Priewe of Wave Hair Studio in Beaver Dam said stylists there have been using disinfectants to wipe down counter tops, reception areas and stools and they frequently wash hands.
“We’re not unique in being shut down and it’s extremely important to keep our community safe,” she said. “It’s affecting everybody, and small businesses are no exception, but when we reopen my hope is people will still have money to use in the service industry; there are so many who live paycheck to paycheck.”
Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said that officials are working diligently to stop the rapid spread of the virus.
“We don’t want it to affect businesses negatively, but our goal is to keep people safe,” she said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.