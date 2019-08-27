Blue Zones Project Dodge County held a ribbon-cutting celebration Sunday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam to recognize the organization as the newest faith-based community to become Blue Zones approved.
This designation demonstrates the commitment of the church and its wellness team to improve the well-being of its congregation by focusing on physical well-being in addition to social and spiritual well-being.
Grace Presbyterian’s fellowship committee added healthy and nutritious food to regular weekly gatherings and special events. The entire congregation was invited to share in a potluck and Blue Zones-inspired recipes and dishes were shared. Grace Presbyterian also hosted a Kitchen Coach Cooking Classes. A bike rack was added on the church’s property and members partnered with other area churches for a bicycle ride event on the Wild Goose State Trail.This summer’s Vacation Bible School at Grace Presbyterian included healthy snacks. Following Sunday’s ceremony a potluck picnic was held for the congregation.
“As people of faith we are all called to care for God’s creation. That also means to care for ourselves as we are part of God’s creation,” said the Rev. Chris Davis of Grace Presbyterian. “The Blue Zones Project group rekindled our vision of creating a wellness group. From this moment, we will address who are we, as a church, and how we are going to care in many different ways for ourselves, for the congregation, for the world. I give thanks for the catalyst, the spark, that generated our being here this morning.”
Blue Zones was brought to Dodge County by Beaver Dam Community Hospital in collaboration with Sharecare Inc. It is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative.
For more information, visit dodgecounty.bluezonesproject.com.
