The St. Clare Hospital Foundation is looking to support nonprofits interested in advancing health and wellness in the community.
The organization is seeking applicants for its Healthy Community Partnership grants, which can be awarded to agencies promoting either physical or mental health.
“We support the community in health and wellness,” said St. Clare Hospital Foundation Executive Director Julia Randles. “There are lots of really great organizations out there doing great work, and we can help support them and their causes.”
The foundation offers Healthy Community grants in installments of $8,000 in fall and spring. Each awarded organization can receive up to $2,000.
St. Clare Foundation Board Vice President Debbie Lobaugh said some of the grants are funded through interest generated by the foundation's endowment fund, and sustained through community donations.
Since beginning in 2007, the program has awarded $136,000 in grants to health-oriented community organizations.
“It’s within what St. Clare's philosophy is, feeling the healing presence of God,” Lobaugh said. “It’s a positive way we can give back to the community and show that you care for the people you are caring for.”
“With these community grants, I feel like we are allowing people to explore and to help others within the community, and they may not have been able to do that without the foundation money,” said Lobaugh.
Applicants can include school districts, local practitioners, educators, and civic and service organizations and must be in the Baraboo, Lake Delton or Wisconsin Dells region.
Programs and projects eligible for funding include those dedicated to fitness and wellness, health education, disease screenings and providing service to underserved populations, according to a press release from the foundation.
To receive an application, interested organizations can apply with Randles or online by Oct. 15.
