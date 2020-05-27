Hospitals in Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie relax visitor rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hospitals in Baraboo, Portage, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg are relaxing restrictions to allow patients to have limited visitors as COVID-19 cases remain low and communities reopen.

Aspirus, the parent company of Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, updated its visitor guidelines last week. The hospital went from barring visitors except for patients under 18 and patients in the birth center to allowing one visitor per adult and two visitors per child in its clinics, in-patient facilities and emergency department, said Chief Medical Officer Michael Walters. Those being treated for the coronavirus are not allowed any visitors unless the patient is under 18.

“Our prior visitor policy was put into place to help with slowing the spread of coronavirus transmission as we adopted our safety measures,” Walters said. “As we start to open up, we felt it was important that we relax our visitor guidelines to allow visitors to come in to be with patients, to provide comfort and support, but while still acting within the framework and guidance from state and local governments and other governing bodies.”