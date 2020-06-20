Juneau County Health Department reports COVID-19 outbreak at Wisconsin Dells strip club

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Health officials have reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Wisconsin Dells strip club.

The Juneau County Health Department said in a June 19 news release an outbreak of the coronavirus has been reported at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club, located at Highway 12 and Highway 16. Those who visited the establishment between June 10 and June 14 may have been exposed to the virus, according to the release.

According to the news release, an outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days). The health department and the establishment have been working together to review and strengthen existing prevention measures, according to the release.

In the statement, officials said if a person is experiencing symptoms of headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort, to contact their healthcare provider.