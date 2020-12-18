Known for frugality and family, engineer liked going for a ride

Mick Von Bergen, who had a hardscrabble upbringing in Iowa, detasseling corn to save money for college, was known for being “overly frugal,” his family said.

On a trip to Washington, D.C. one summer, his kids whined about having to walk to another monument. Von Bergen, who by then had a steady engineering job, loaded them into an air-conditioned taxi. When he learned how much the fare would be, he changed his mind.

“He made us get out of the cab and walk,” said daughter Kate Von Bergen-Donnelly, a triplet.

It was all the more surprising, then, that when she and her brother and sister left for college in 1994, their dad bought a 1964 Austin Healey convertible. His wife called it his midlife crisis, but said the family loved taking the car through the rolling hills west of Madison when the weather cooperated.

“We still call nice days 'Healey days,'” said Judy Von Bergen, who married him in 1973.

Mick Von Bergen, 77, died from COVID-19 on May 25. A high school track and football athlete who enjoyed tennis later in life, he was diagnosed in 2010 with Lewy body dementia, in which the mind and body gradually decline and people often experience hallucinations.