Known for frugality and family, engineer liked going for a ride

Mick Von Bergen, who had a hardscrabble upbringing in Iowa, detasseling corn to save money for college, was known for being “overly frugal,” his family said.
On a trip to Washington, D.C. one summer, his kids whined about having to walk to another monument. Von Bergen, who by then had a steady engineering job, loaded them into an air-conditioned taxi. When he learned how much the fare would be, he changed his mind.
“He made us get out of the cab and walk,” said daughter Kate Von Bergen-Donnelly, a triplet.
It was all the more surprising, then, that when she and her brother and sister left for college in 1994, their dad bought a 1964 Austin Healey convertible. His wife called it his midlife crisis, but said the family loved taking the car through the rolling hills west of Madison when the weather cooperated.
“We still call nice days 'Healey days,'” said Judy Von Bergen, who married him in 1973.
Mick Von Bergen, 77, died from COVID-19 on May 25. A high school track and football athlete who enjoyed tennis later in life, he was diagnosed in 2010 with Lewy body dementia, in which the mind and body gradually decline and people often experience hallucinations.
Living at Attic Angel Community in Madison since 2015, he didn’t understand why his family couldn’t visit in person after the pandemic struck. They imagine how difficult it would have been for him to have continued living in isolation through this winter, given his confusion and physical limitations.
“It’s very sad, but there’s a lot of relief too,” said Von Bergen-Donnelly, a speech language pathologist in the Madison School District.
“His body was ready to go,” Judy Von Bergen said.
Her husband worked at Warman International, a machinery manufacturer with operations in Madison, eventually as general manager, until 2001, shortly after it was acquired by Scotland-based Weir Group.
Son Nicholas Von Bergen is a pediatric cardiologist at UW Health and daughter Jacqueline Whitley is program coordinator of UW-Madison’s Women in Science and Engineering residential learning community.
When their father contracted the coronavirus in May, the Vietnam War Army veteran was treated at Madison’s Veterans Hospital, where he died several days later.
He kept in touch with Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers from Iowa State University, to whom he still owes a keg of beer, his family said. He sold them a bunch of cheap beer steins during their college days, the story goes, saying he’d buy them a keg if they bought enough mugs. They did, but he never delivered.
“When it’s safe to gather again, we plan on paying off that debt,” Von Bergen-Donnelly said.
