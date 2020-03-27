2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Columbia County

Columbia County reported its sixth and seventh confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

Two hundred and eleven residents have so far tested negative for the novel coronavirus and there have been no deaths locally.

"Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19," Health Officer Susan Lorenz said. "Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly."

In the state, 842 had tested positive for COVID-19 and 13,140 tested negative as of Friday afternoon. There have been 13 deaths including the first for Sauk County.

Last week the health department reported Columbia County is experiencing “community spread,” which means the virus “seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community,” Lorenz said. Two of the first five confirmed cases were people who had not traveled out of the community.

Lorenz posts health updates regularly on the county website, found by clicking on the “coronavirus” link at co.columbia.wi.us.

The county’s coronavirus information hotline is 608-742-9253.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.