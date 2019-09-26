Portage has more options for treating sports injuries — including blood therapy — thanks to the arrival of Dr. Melissa Faubert at Divine Savior Healthcare.
Faubert in August became the provider’s first-ever primary care physician dedicated to sports medicine. She brings a relatively new treatment called platelet-rich plasma (PRP) that she uses to treat injured ligaments, muscle strains, arthritic joints and more.
In PRP, a patient’s blood is placed into a special machine that concentrates the platelets, she explained. It then gets reintroduced, along with plasma, to the injured area.
“Sometimes the body stops healing itself due to a lack of good blood flow and results in chronic pain,” Faubert said and used chronic tendinitis as an example. “The role of platelets in the body is to form scabs and start the healing cascade and plasma also contains growth factors and healing properties.
“So the idea behind PRP is to restart the healing.”
PRP was developed in the 1970s and used in heart bypass surgeries in the 1980s, Faubert said, but it didn’t get used in orthopedics until the early 2000s.
“The technology keeps evolving,” said Faubert, who, at Divine Savior’s Wellness Center, joins a team of more than 40 medical professionals caring for sports injuries, including physicians, physician assistants, athletic trainers, physical therapists and occupational therapists.
“Back in the early 2000s, we only got 1 1/2 times concentration (of platelets). Today our machine results in 14 times concentration.”
PRP research is somewhat lacking compared to the treatments that have several decades’ worth of studies supporting them, Faubert said, but, nevertheless, recent PRP studies show it’s beneficial for patients experiencing elbow tendinitis, patellar tendinitis and knee osteoarthritis.
Many people who try PRP for their injuries have already exhausted traditional care including steroid injections, physical therapy and oral medications such as Tylenol, Faubert said. It is not widely used because it’s not yet covered by insurance, she added, but at $650 per injection it’s cheaper here than in other places (it costs $1,500 in Chicago) and often only one injection is needed.
“It provides another option for patients who are considering knee replacements,” Faubert said.
Faubert also heads Divine Savior’s concussion program that involves seven area school districts including Portage. She earned her undergraduate degree in neuroscience in 2010 from University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed her family medicine residency and fellowship in sports medicine in Chicago in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
She’s on the sidelines of Portage High School’s football home games, where she assesses athletes for head injuries as the team’s physician.
“I want people to know there are a lot of misconceptions about concussions, and that new research is emerging,” Faubert said. “Seeing someone who specializes in it and who is up to date in that research is so important.”
A popular misconception regarding concussions, she said, is athletes who suffer them should sit in a dark room and cease or severely limit all activity. Current research says, however, that such treatment is detrimental to patients, prolonging their recovery, Faubert said. Fort most patients light activity is OK as they recover.
Said Divine Savior spokesperson Haley Gilman: “I think the big picture is that Dr. Faubert brings new procedures and has the ability to devote herself to concussions. We’re lucky to have her. We want people to know they don’t need to be referred to see her and they can make an appointment with her for any sports injury.”
And Faubert considers everyone to be an athlete.
“I’ll see anyone,” she said. “I’m excited to progress and grow the sports medicine program and to be a part of this community.”
