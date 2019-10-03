NORTH FREEDOM — Dave Seamans had given up hope in his vision improving when he made an appointment with a genetic counselor in May 2018.
After 12 years of poor vision, after “countless visits with eye doctors across the state” and after three years of being considered legally blind and being unable to drive, the 51-year-old North Freedom man had only one question left concerning his condition.
“Why is this happening to me?” he asked Elizabeth Kellom at UW Health in Madison.
His genetic test results in June gave them an answer: biotinidase deficiency. It required him to take an over-the-counter supplement called Biotin.
His vision improved in two weeks.
“On July 2 of last year, I was outside with my dog when I saw the whole Big Dipper,” Seamans said of his signature moment in recovery. “And I cried.”
Fast forward to now and Seamans’ vision is 80 to 90 percent restored, he said. He’s driving again and sees more than the stars at night: He sees his wife, their 26- and 28-year-old daughters and opportunities to pay it forward.
“I got my miracle and so let’s pass it on to somebody else,” Seamans said in regard to a disaster relief trip he made with his brother to Saipan in May.
Seamans, a U.S. Air Force veteran, decided he wanted to help the small island and U.S. commonwealth located in the Western Pacific that was devastated by a typhoon in November. One year after that first and relatively hopeless meeting with Kellom and after years of struggling to even read the text messages on his cell phone, Seamans spent two weeks of his summer replacing roofs on houses.
“His story reminds me why I do what I do,” his genetic counselor said.
Rare deficiency
Seamans’ condition is an inherited disorder characterized by a deficiency of the biotinidase enzyme, Kellom explained. His body can’t make biotin. This occurs in only one in 60,000 newborns every year in the U.S. and is among 44 disorders for which newborns get screened in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin newborns were not screened for the disorder prior to 1991.
“If he had been born about 25 years later …” Kellom said before letting a few seconds of silence finish the thought. “He gives me the credit because I recommended the test but I give him all of the credit because my role is to evaluate his options from a clinical point of view, from a diagnostic point of view, and to help patients decide what they want to do.
You have free articles remaining.
“His insurance didn’t cover the test.”
The test is called whole exome sequencing, Kellom said. A peer-reviewed article concerning the “actionable results” was published this week in the Journal of Genetic Counseling.
“My hope is that, five years from now, the test will be more accepted and covered by insurance more often,” Kellom said. “We want more stories like Dave’s.”
It’s impossible for her or anyone to say how many people live with Seamans’ genetic condition undiagnosed, but Kellom said she assumes there are “plenty” in Wisconsin.
Dr. Kimberly Stepien of UW Health noted Oklahoma did not start screening for the condition until 2010 and there are different parts of Europe that still don’t test for it. Stepien runs the Inherited Adult Retinal Degeneration Clinic in Madison and monitored Seamans as he recovered from his condition after his diagnosis.
“It’s an ophthalmologist’s dream: To help people see well,” Stepien said of Seamans. “What made his case so exciting is he got cured from going to Costco and buying some vitamins.”
Stepien said the big takeaway is a $100 test can rule out the disease.
“It’s important for those in our medical community to realize this (disorder) exists,” Stepien said.
Seamans told his three siblings they ought to get screened for the same genetic disorder.
“Almost nobody had ever heard of it,” he said of their visits. “Their doctors didn’t know what they were talking about.”
“It’s such a big deal to me because I saw so many different specialists who had never heard of it either,” Seamans said.
He said he hopes his story encourages at least one person to seek the treatment they need.
“To me it’s about making people aware of the condition,” Seamans said. “It changed my life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)