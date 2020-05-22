Officials in Columbia and Sauk counties: Pandemic's not over despite court order

“Basically (our power) is in the properties and we’re allowed to close them and open them as we require,” Dodd said. “In the parks, if we see real abuse of the guidelines, we do have the right to go ahead and close them, but that’s probably as far as we’re going to go.”

Baraboo city officials decided against making public health guidelines mandatory in a special council meeting Tuesday, encouraging residents to stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid groups larger than 10, wash their hands frequently and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

City and county leaders in both counties have leaned on the criteria and guidance from the State’s “Badger Bounce Back” plan and recommended their businesses follow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines on how to open safely.

Sauk County Public Health Officer Tim Lawther said too many residents have demonstrated they don’t believe the health recommendations are as important as they were two months ago.

“I’m seeing a lot of folks who seem to be wandering around as though COVID-19 is not here,” Lawther said. “But it’s here, and I don’t see a lot of people wearing masks or face coverings and I see a lot of situations where people are not giving 6 feet of social distance. So I am concerned about it. I absolutely am.”