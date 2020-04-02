Portage doctor: Do your part to slow spread of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Columbia County health leaders urge all residents to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the number of local infections rises.

“We are going to see more people testing positive across the country and we will likely know people who have been affected by COVID-19,” Divine Savior Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Walters said. “What I think is important to remember is that each and every one of us has the ability to help stop the spread. Let’s remind ourselves of the things we can control to do our part to flatten the curve.”

“We know grocery shopping is a necessity," Walters said. "But we ask that people consider grocery shopping pick-up options and limit their number of trips. Also consider shopping alone instead of bringing family members or ask a friend or family member to shop for you if you are not feeling well.”

Columbia County reported 18 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from five positive cases a week ago.

Three hundred and thirty residents have so far tested negative for the novel coronavirus, up from 211 a week ago. It means that 5.2 percent of Columbia County residents who have been tested for COVID-19 have tested positive, which is up from 3 percent a week ago. There have still been no deaths locally.