Portage hospital: Healthcare workers exhausted, need encouragement

How to help

What: Encouraging notes for health care workers

How: Write down notes/cards of encouragement and support. If using individual envelopes, don’t seal them.

When: Now through at least spring

Where: Deliver inside the front entrance of Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital or mail to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinics, P.O. Box 387, Portage, WI 53901, ATTN: Kari Due – Community Health