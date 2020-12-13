Portage hospital: Healthcare workers exhausted, need encouragement

Gina Leerek, a nurse practitioner, works nights in the Portage hospital’s COVID-19 unit, covering 12- to 14-hour shifts that go longer when admissions are high or a patient takes a turn for the worse.
“There have been times when it’s been really busy, and certainly those weeks are exhausting,” she said after getting off work Friday morning.
She helps watch over all of the patients on “med-surg” -- the medical surgical unit -- and those in intensive care at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage for seven days in a row every other week. Nurses have to don personal protective equipment every time they enter a COVID patient’s room and wipe it down afterwards, time that adds up quickly with multiple cases.
The six-bed ICU now often has four to six patients at a time, while before the pandemic it would have an average of one to two, Leerek said. Med-surg can fit up to 40 patients, “but we’re darn busy” if there are 25, she said.
The hospital has had to expand its COVID-19 unit over the last two months as, at times, the number of patients almost reached capacity, according to Jan Bauman, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. When that happens, Bauman said staff are pulled from other areas to meet COVID patients’ needs, sometimes working overtime and coming in when they would otherwise be off.
Hospitalized COVID patients tend to require longer stays and more care than other patients on average, said Leerek, who has worked at Divine Savior for more than two decades. She said the coronavirus doesn’t have the same available treatments that other, older ailments do, “and that makes you feel more helpless.”
It’s “always hard” when a patient isn’t doing well, she said.
Encouragement needed
Her employer wants the community to show support and encouragement for medical workers like her. Aspirus Divine Savior put out a call for notes of encouragement via the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce calendar.
Support Local Journalism
“Honestly, medical workers are worn out,” it reads. “Caseloads keep growing and the impact of this pandemic has been huge for our healthcare staff. We are trying to get the word out that community members are thinking about them and want to support them. Having words of encouragement when the days seem dark, long, and never-ending could make all the difference.”
The pandemic’s strain on health care workers across the Midwest and the resulting shortages led the Wisconsin health services and administration departments to contract with a staffing agency this month to find more help for medical providers.
Leerek, appreciative of Aspirus’ efforts, said encouraging notes would remind her that there are people in the Portage area who recognize the hard work and sacrifices she and her colleagues make, putting their own health at risk daily for their patients. Some of her colleagues have contracted the virus, she said, and while they have all recovered so far, there’s no way to predict how it will affect any individual.
Some people in her life make her feel like her work is appreciated, but the negativity she sees online -- from those who deny the pandemic, refuse to change their behavior to help others or denigrate those who follow health guidelines -- “wears us all down,” Leerek said.
“You read about that or you hear about that, and then on the flip side you know that all of your colleagues are, you know, doing their best to take care of these very, very sick patients. … It wears on you after a while. It really wears on you,” she said.
Leerek thanked her fellow health care workers for what they do.
Aspirus Divine Savior asks community members to write down words of encouragement or support and deliver them inside the hospital’s front entrance or mail them to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinics, P.O. Box 387, Portage, WI 53901, ATTN: Kari Due – Community Health. The request extends for “however long you feel inspired to provide these notes,” the calendar posting states.
“We are using the notes to provide a moment of renewal for the staff, and we anticipate that the impact of COVID-19 on our healthcare systems will continue well into the spring of 2021,” it says. “Your ongoing support of this initiative would be extremely appreciated.”
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
102420-port-news-covid-01
102420-port-news-covid-02
102420-port-news-covid-04
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
COVID testing in Cambria
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.