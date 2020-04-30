Portage hospital increases COVID-19 testing by 50% this week, now testing people with mild symptoms

Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage has increased the number of people it’s testing for COVID-19 by roughly 50% since expanding testing criteria Tuesday.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Walters said the hospital was previously following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to test only patients who met certain criteria, such as those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms or who were first responders or health workers.
“Those with mild symptoms were not getting tested, so now patients with mild symptoms are getting tested,” Walters said Thursday.
Divine Savior’s parent company, Aspirus, announced Tuesday that anyone with symptoms can now get tested after being screened. The state health department updated its testing recommendations April 16 to include all symptomatic patients.
About twice as many people were tested for COVID-19 at Divine Savior on Tuesday and Wednesday compared to the same period last week, according to spokeswoman Haley Gilman. She did not provide numbers.
The Portage hospital tests potential COVID-19 patients in “an isolated space within our facility,” according to Walters. Divine Savior does not currently have plans for drive-through services.
It sends collected specimens primarily to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene in Madison for testing, though it also uses other private commercial labs, Walters said. He noted that the time it takes to get results back is variable and depends on how many tests the facility performs each day.
“In the beginning of all this, it was longer than it was recently, in that they got very good at it,” he said.
Results are turned around within 24-48 hours of the lab receiving a specimen, according to Wisconsin State Lab spokeswoman Jan Klawitter. While numbers vary day to day, the lab can test up to 500 specimens each day, seven days a week and does not currently have a backlog, Klawitter added. Forty-nine other labs in Wisconsin are also performing COVID-19 testing, she said.
Walters encourages anyone with symptoms to call the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701 or their Divine Savior primary care provider’s office. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell, according to the CDC.
As of Thursday afternoon, Columbia County Health and Human Services reported 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death in the county. However, local health officials have said the number of infections could be much higher than what’s reported based on test results.
Increased testing capacity means Divine Savior may be able to reschedule care for patients whose procedures had been postponed due to the limited number of tests, according to the Aspirus news release.
“This testing will also help area businesses get back to work,” Deakin Washatko, Aspirus lab director, said in the release. “We can help employers ensure their employees are returning to a safe environment as we continue to grow our testing abilities.”
Walters noted that the Portage health care facility has maintained a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment, such as N95 respirators, to keep patients and staff safe by implementing “appropriate conservation measures” that follow CDC recommendations.
