Portage hospital increases COVID-19 testing by 50% this week, now testing people with mild symptoms

Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage has increased the number of people it’s testing for COVID-19 by roughly 50% since expanding testing criteria Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Walters said the hospital was previously following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to test only patients who met certain criteria, such as those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms or who were first responders or health workers.

“Those with mild symptoms were not getting tested, so now patients with mild symptoms are getting tested,” Walters said Thursday.

Divine Savior’s parent company, Aspirus, announced Tuesday that anyone with symptoms can now get tested after being screened. The state health department updated its testing recommendations April 16 to include all symptomatic patients.

About twice as many people were tested for COVID-19 at Divine Savior on Tuesday and Wednesday compared to the same period last week, according to spokeswoman Haley Gilman. She did not provide numbers.

The Portage hospital tests potential COVID-19 patients in “an isolated space within our facility,” according to Walters. Divine Savior does not currently have plans for drive-through services.