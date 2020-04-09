Portage hospital ready for possible surge in COVID-19 cases

With increased precautions, Divine Savior’s emergency department and birthing center have remained open for patients and other vital services are continuing such as dialysis and critical surgeries, Walters said. Some hospital visits are being handled via teleservices.

“We still have visitor restrictions and we are screening everyone who enters the building, including our employees, for signs of illness,” Walters said. ”Our housekeeping team always does an incredible job of keeping our facility clean. We have added additional staff who are cleaning high-touch surfaces on a regular basis -- door handles, switches, chairs -- as an added precaution.

"We have hand sanitizer throughout the facility for patients and staff usage as well. With CDC now recommending universal masking, you will see patients and non-patient care staff also wearing non-N-95 masks as an extra precaution.”

'Stay the course' for Easter

Walters and Lorenz urged the community to continue following the state’s Safer at Home order for the Easter holiday and beyond.