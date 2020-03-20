Portage hospital sets up clinic for evaluating patients for coronavirus

Those who call the hotline will speak with a non-clinical operator who would then transfer the caller to a nurse if it’s determined they need to speak with a medical professional, Walters said. At that point, the patient would be directed to the alternative screening site for testing if necessary.

The hotline hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Lorenz advises residents to check for important health updates daily by clicking on the “coronavirus” link at co.columbia.wi.us.

Neighboring counties such as Columbia and Sauk, which had its first positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday, have maintained contact with each other concerning their positive cases, Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said.

The health officers encourage everyone in the region to remain calm and practice preventative measures including washing your hands, covering your sneezes and coughs, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, staying away from large groups of people and maintaining 6 feet of social distance.

“The reality is that we will get through this,” Lawther said. ”Americans have been through multiple communicable diseases in our history, we’ve been through multiple major, nationwide traumas and events and we have come together as a group and community and we have gotten through all of these things. I fully expect we will also get through this, but the best way for that to happen is that everybody needs to practice those preventive measures. This is a community-wide effort. One person cannot solve this problem.”

