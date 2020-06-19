Portage officials criticize county health department; health experts encouraged by recent COVID-19 data

City officials in Portage said the Columbia County Health Department has not provided enough guidance for them during the public health emergency as health experts in other places assessed the most recent COVID-19 case numbers in the region this week.
Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy and Mayor Rick Dodd said Thursday the city has relied on guidance from the state and U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention during the public health emergency and more recently it reached out to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage to get a better idea of the virus’s presence in the city.
“When the Supreme Court order came about back in May,” Dodd said, “we had a conference call with the county and I expressed my desire to have the number of COVID-19 cases for the city so that we could track this and go along with it but basically was refused.”
The county health department has cited HIPPA laws in response to requests for Portage-specific numbers, Dodd said, “but to me the laws do not apply because we’re talking about numbers -- not people. We didn’t want to know who they are, we just wanted to know if they were in the Portage vicinity so that we could know what we’re dealing with.”
Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said Friday Baraboo city officials have asked his department for Baraboo-specific COVID-19 numbers during the pandemic and the department has complied. Of Sauk County’s 90 positive cases, Baraboo accounted for 19 of them and 1,756 Baraboo residents have so far tested negative for COVID-19, Lawther said. The information can be found by anyone on the health department’s website in its data hub, which includes an interactive map of COVID-19 cases.
Lawther said his department’s evaluation of HIPPA laws indicated that as long as a municipality has experienced more than five COVID-19 cases, the health department would not violate privacy laws by releasing those numbers. Municipality-specific numbers -- particularly those totaling the number of tests performed locally -- are likely beneficial to the municipalities who request and receive them for analysis, Lawther said.
Said Murphy, “It is very difficult to draw specific conclusions on the numbers we have currently.”
Dodd said the city had hoped the county health department would provide some criteria for reopening public spaces in May, “but at the time of the Supreme Court ruling, they just sort of stood by that ruling and said everything’s open.”
Portage officials did not think this was the right approach for the city, Dodd said, and it eventually issued local guidance using CDC and state recommendations.
The health department reported on its website Thursday that Columbia County has had 60 COVID-19 positive cases with one death and that 49 of those who tested positive have since recovered. It has reported 23 new cases since May 21.
Lorenz would not comment on city criticism or whether or not her department is adequately staffed or how big her department is but provided a summary of what her department is doing and has done during the pandemic:
- Provides guidance for county, city, village and township representatives;
- provides guidance to questions asked by the general public;
- updates daily COVID-19 statistics on its website;
- provides a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline;
- provides COVID-19 resources on its website and Facebook page;
- participates in webinars and teleconferences with local and state partners to provide information and guidance;
- interviews Columbia County residents who test positive for COVID-19 including where they have been and who they may have been in close contact with and monitors their symptoms daily; and
- monitors those who may have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
County board update
In a public health update for the Columbia County Board on Wednesday, Lorenz said 26 percent of the county’s positive cases have been hospitalized and 7 percent had received intensive care at some point. She broke down the age groups of those who’ve tested positive locally, saying those of ages 30-39 have tested positive the most at 21%, which is consistent with what Lorenz is seeing across the state. She said the reason for that is unclear. Those of the ages 40-49 and of the ages 50-59 have tied for second place at 17% each, she said.
Lorenz reported to the board that all five nursing homes in Columbia County had finished testing their residents and staff and they were all negative. Those nursing homes are located in Portage, Lodi, Wisconsin Dells, Wyocena and Columbus. Lorenz also said the Wisconsin National Guard did community testing in the county this week including the testing of 800 inmates and 300 staff at Columbia Correctional Institute from Monday through Wednesday. The National Guard also tested 549 migrant workers in Green Lake, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Columbia counties including 245 migrant workers in Cambria, she said.
Lorenz told the board her department is also meeting with school nurses and principals in the county as they get ready for summer school and said the health department will help them determine their guidelines.
Increased testing
Columbia County -- which has about 57,000 residents -- has tested 4,057 residents during the pandemic as of Thursday, which is up from 1,667 completed tests through May 21. That’s 2,390 COVID-19 completed tests since May 21 for an average of 85 competed tests per day since May 21. Columbia County had averaged about 42 completed tests per day from May 11 through May 21. It had averaged about 16 completed tests per day from April 2 to April 16 and 25 completed tests per day from about mid-April to mid-May.
Sauk County -- which has about 64,000 residents -- has tested 5,797 residents during the pandemic as of Thursday, which is up from 2,558 completed tests through May 21. That’s 3,239 tests completed since May 21 for an average of 115 tests completed per day since May 21. Sauk County was averaging 77 tests completed per day in the two weeks prior to May 21.
Of its 90 positive cases, 13 have tested positive since May 21.
Murphy said he thinks testing in Columbia County is “overall insufficient” and wished there were more facilities in the county for residents to get testing. Lorenz would not say how many places the county has for COVID-19 testing, but Murphy, Dodd and Divine Savior spokesman Haley Gilman each said they were only aware of testing at the county’s two hospitals.
Lawther said Sauk County is home to three hospitals where people can get tested regularly and four EMS and ambulance services which offer testing once or twice per week. Sauk County also provides community testing events which rotate throughout the county, he said.
Gilman said Divine Savior has shared its testing information with Portage city officials but noted the data is not Portage specific, since many of its patients come from other places. Gilman said that throughout the pandemic, only 2% of those who are tested at the hospital for COVID-19 have tested positive. The hospital is also now providing antibody testing that determines past exposure, though for now this is only available by physician’s order.
Divine Savior Chief Medical Officer Michael Walters and St. Clare Hospital Baraboo President Laura Walczak said Tuesday that their hospitals have not seen a notable increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks even as more businesses and public places reopened. But Walters, Walczak and Lawther each stressed the pandemic is not over.
Said Lawther, “The Safer at Home order clearly prevented a much worse experience in our county. … Now is not the time to stop social distancing or stop taking precautions to prevent you and your family from becoming infected with coronavirus. It is still here and still dangerous.”
Said Walters, “We recognize that lifting the Safer at Home order does not mean the virus is no longer present in our communities. So we continue to focus closely on prevention and safety and we urge people to follow masking, social distancing and handwashing guidelines.”
“We cannot predict the future,” Walczak said. “No one can. As this pandemic evolves, health experts across the world continue their work to learn more about the virus and how to handle and treat COVID-19.”
