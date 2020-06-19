Portage officials criticize county health department; health experts encouraged by recent COVID-19 data

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City officials in Portage said the Columbia County Health Department has not provided enough guidance for them during the public health emergency as health experts in other places assessed the most recent COVID-19 case numbers in the region this week.

Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy and Mayor Rick Dodd said Thursday the city has relied on guidance from the state and U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention during the public health emergency and more recently it reached out to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage to get a better idea of the virus’s presence in the city.

“When the Supreme Court order came about back in May,” Dodd said, “we had a conference call with the county and I expressed my desire to have the number of COVID-19 cases for the city so that we could track this and go along with it but basically was refused.”

The county health department has cited HIPPA laws in response to requests for Portage-specific numbers, Dodd said, “but to me the laws do not apply because we’re talking about numbers -- not people. We didn’t want to know who they are, we just wanted to know if they were in the Portage vicinity so that we could know what we’re dealing with.”