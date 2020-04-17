Rate of COVID-19 infections slowing down in Columbia County, state

Only one Columbia County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 since April 8, encouraging cautious optimism among local health leaders as the state aims to ramp up testing.
“We do see a slowing of patients with symptoms and those who are testing positive and think that the social distancing and Safer at Home directives have made an impact,” Divine Savior Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Walters said in Portage.
The county had jumped from five to 18 positive cases from March 26 to April 2 and reported its first and only death April 6.
But as of Friday, only 25 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 with 579 testing negative.
Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz said the number of people who have been laboratory tested for COVID-19 is determined by simply adding the positive and negative tests together, not accounting for a small number of people who await their test results day to day.
Columbia County has averaged about 16 completed tests per day from April 2 through Thursday, completing 237 tests in all during that period.
Wisconsin has averaged 1,320 completed tests per day from April 2 through Thursday, completing 19,802 tests in all during that period.
Lorenz and other local health leaders have stressed, throughout the pandemic, that the number of people actually infected with COVID-19, regionally or otherwise, is likely higher than those testing positive for the disease since many patients have been asked by their health care providers to monitor mild symptoms at home and some people, even, have tested positive without any symptoms.
Right now, Wisconsin has the capacity to conduct 7,500 COVID-19 tests per day, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in a recent memo Lorenz shared with local hospitals and medical clinics Friday.
Westergaard’s memo encourages health care providers to now obtain COVID-19 testing for all of their patients who are symptomatic, even those with mild symptoms.
“The current volume of COVID-19 testing being done in Wisconsin is substantially lower than the overall capacity, which likely reflects prioritization of testing for hospitalized patients during the early phase of the epidemic,” Westergaard said.
Testing those with mild symptoms, moving forward, “serves an important public health purpose in the next phase of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, which will require aggressive efforts for finding and isolating cases in the community,” he also said.
Westergaard acknowledged in the memo that not all health systems in the state have equal access to laboratories with acceptable turnaround times for tests and that “DHS is actively working to help remedy these inequities.”
While the inequities get addressed, Westergaard said he wants providers to “work with their local health systems to maintain a current understanding of what laboratories are accepting tests.”
The state’s capacity for daily COVID-19 testing jumped from 3,900 on Monday to 6,700 on Tuesday and 7,600 on Friday, according to the DHS website.
Lorenz said that Wisconsin is no longer seeing the “exponential growth” in COVID-19 cases that was seen prior to Gov. Tony Evers enacting Safer at Home, which has been extended through May 26. The state’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days in early March, but over the past two weeks, the rate of doubling is now approximately 12 days.
“Columbia County citizens and Wisconsinites are taking the steps needed to make a difference during this pandemic,” Lorenz said.
Might the state's in-person voting April 7 or recent Easter celebrations lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the near future?
“During this pandemic, any situations that bring together a number of people in one space present a possibility of transmission of the virus,” Walters said.
Said Lorenz: “The only strategy we have to slow the spread is to limit physical contact between people. Changing this strategy now would result in a surge of cases. Before changing policies, Wisconsin needs to develop the capacity to implement containment strategies across the state.”
How soon might the world return to normal?
“There is still much to learn about this particular virus,” Walters said. “We know there are lots of experts hard at work right now and we expect to see developments and innovations in treatments, testing and a vaccine in the future."
“We understand that our community was not prepared for this -- it is new territory for us all,” Walters said. “Having our lives disrupted brings a variety of stressors to each of us. We do recognize the sacrifice that is being made and our front-line health care workers have an incredible amount of gratitude to those who have followed the guidance and helped to prevent the spread of this virus. We hope that our community continues to do so as long as the guidance remains in place to stay at home.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
