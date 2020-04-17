Rate of COVID-19 infections slowing down in Columbia County, state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Only one Columbia County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 since April 8, encouraging cautious optimism among local health leaders as the state aims to ramp up testing.

“We do see a slowing of patients with symptoms and those who are testing positive and think that the social distancing and Safer at Home directives have made an impact,” Divine Savior Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Walters said in Portage.

The county had jumped from five to 18 positive cases from March 26 to April 2 and reported its first and only death April 6.

But as of Friday, only 25 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 with 579 testing negative.

Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz said the number of people who have been laboratory tested for COVID-19 is determined by simply adding the positive and negative tests together, not accounting for a small number of people who await their test results day to day.

Columbia County has averaged about 16 completed tests per day from April 2 through Thursday, completing 237 tests in all during that period.

Wisconsin has averaged 1,320 completed tests per day from April 2 through Thursday, completing 19,802 tests in all during that period.