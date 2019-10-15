Just like smartphones, MRI scanners also need an upgrade.
In September, Reedsburg Area Medical Center replaced its 12-year-old MRI scanner with a $2 million Magnetom Sola 1.5 T MRI scanner, one of the top scanners in the industry, to create a more consistent and comfortable atmosphere for patients. The hospital is the first in the area to install the machine, according to a press release from Reedsburg Area Medical Center.
Chief Executive Officer and President Bob Van Meeteren said the scanner was paid for with the hospital’s cash reserves and is the only one throughout the entire facility. It took two months to remove the old scanner and replace it with the new one, with the hospital having to removing one of the walls within the radiology department to bring in the item.
Van Meeteren compared the new scanner to a smartphone with a bunch of technology built in to improve patient outcomes.
“As our cell phones have gotten smarter our MRI’s scanners have gotten smarter as well,” Van Meeteren said. “A lot of built in technology.”
He said the reason for the investment is not only to provide more patient comfort with MRI’s, it’s the organization’s responsibility to stay on top of the latest trends in hospital technology for all parties, including staff.
“Part of the reason why we upgrade is so we can improve the technology we are using and have better patient outcomes,” he said.
MRI Technician John Dziewior said the new scanner has updated software allowing it to adjust to the patients breathing in the MRI, something the old scanner didn’t have.
Using the anatomy of the brain, the scanner will recognize the patients to line them up at the correct spot for a consistent scan every single time at a quicker rate, Dziewior said. The consistency results in fewer re-scans, higher diagnostic confidence, predictable patient scheduling and better image quality.
An adjustable holder provides more comfort to the head and neck. The scanner also comes with a detachable table, so staff do not have to transfer patients onto a table.
“We just hit a button and the scanner automatically compensates,” Dziewior said.
The larger entrance in the scanner is bigger to accommodate larger patients receiving a scan. The scanner allows for a higher weight limit of 550 pounds, compared to 450 pounds with the old one.
“So patients that couldn’t fit before can now fit into the scanner so they don’t have to go the Madison," said Andrea Miller, director of medical imaging at Reedsburg Area Medical Center.
Van Meeteren said the organization is also looking into updating its CT scanners and adding on to the mammography system for stereotactic breast biopsies.
