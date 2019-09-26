Reedsburg Area Medical Center moved and renamed its urgent care center to a walk in clinic to provide more services for those with less severe medical needs.
The walk in care clinic opened Sept. 18 in Reedsburg Area Medical Center Physicians Group, the building next to the hospital. Patients can walk to the north registration desk of the building to register and sit in the waiting area outside the clinic to be seen by a doctor. Six exam rooms are available.
Prior to the setup of the clinic, patients would go to urgent care located within the emergency care area of the hospital if they had a minor medical need, like a cold, scrapes or bruises. Now those patients can walk into the clinic on the south wing of Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s Physicians Group to receive those treatments. The organization’s staff was invited to tour the new facility two days prior to opening.
Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience Carla Mercer said patients can expect the same quality care they received in the urgent care unit.
“It’s neat to see this growth,” Mercer said. “Its neat to see the expansion of care for our patients because at the end of the day this is why we are here.”
The new clinic is open for expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and Weekends and Holidays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. No appointments needed.
Mercer said the move provides lower co-pays for most insurance companies compared to the urgent care unit. She said it also frees up space in the emergency care unit and additional time for the hospital’s emergency personnel staff to focus on patients who need more urgent treatment. The location is also convenient with the pharmacy, medical lab and imaging nearby, she said.
Nurse Practitioner Heather Cherney, who has worked in the urgent care unit at Reedsburg Area Medical Center since 2000, will staff the building in the morning for part of the day on Monday’s through Friday’s. Mercer said a contract with Madison Emergency Physicians will provide part of the staffing during the afternoon and evening hours.
Mercer said the construction of the walk in clinic was separate from Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s remodeling project. Construction crews are putting the finishing touches remodeling the new lab and will soon move in. Remodeling of the two in patient floors and the intensive care unit on the north wing is complete and the south wing began construction, she said.
Anyone looking for information on the new walk in clinic can call Reedsburg Area Medical Center Physicians Group at 608-524-6477 or visit its website www.ramchealth.com/services/walk-care-formerly-urgent-care.
