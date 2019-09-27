Vacation property owners who have yet to secure a license for their facilities might want to attend the latest informative session by the Sauk County Environmental Health Department.
Manager Shayna Dye hosts “Do I Need a License for That?” at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in Baraboo, where she’ll discuss how there are roughly 500 tourist rooming houses operating in Sauk County, according to the software company Host Compliance.
Only 183 of them have Tourist Rooming House licenses.
“It’s a significant number,” Dye said of the unlicensed facilities in Sauk County, most of which get listed on websites like Vrbo and Airbnb. “People who rent these out don’t often understand it requires a license.”
Her department charges $190 for pre-inspection, required of all tourist rooming houses to ensure they’re safe for the people renting them, Dye said. The license itself costs $190 and the annual routine inspection fee is $190 thereafter, too.
The fee for failing to secure the TRH license in Sauk County is $100 as long as the owner secures a license immediately upon notice from the county. If they don’t comply after such notice, the fee soars to $750.
Another topic of Dye's free session regards licenses in food service. There’s a lot of confusion surrounding the issue of food service for special organizations, she said, including for churches, nonprofit organizations and civic groups. Exceptions and classifications of “meals” vs. “non-meals” further complicate the matter: If you’re a church and want to do a brat fry, which is considered a meal, for example, you’re allowed to do so three times in 12 months without a license, Dye said.
If that same special organization wants to sell cake, which is considered a non-meal, they may do so up to 12 times in 12 months without a license.
Special organizations who want to hold monthly “meals” -- up to 12 per year -- must undergo pre-inspection of their facility for $560 and pay annual license fees of $560.
“We encourage people to reach out to us for any questions,” Dye said. “Food service almost always requires a license.”
Dye’s department conducted 559 inspections at Sauk County food facilities in 2018, resulting in a total of 3,377 violations of the Wisconsin Food Code, she reported. So far in 2019, the department has conducted 468 inspections at food facilities resulting in a total of 2,487 violations of the code. The numbers include multiple violations at the same facility.
Steve Lisser is one of four sanitarians employed by the environmental health department making pre-inspection and routine inspection visits on a daily basis in Sauk County. The most common violations in food facilities, he said, regard hygiene and the holding of food at the proper hot and cold temperatures.
“The purpose of our (classes) is to educate the public and to educate the operators of these businesses so they can protect public,” Lisser said of boosted public outreach, which the department started in January. “Any time we can help an operator make their business safer, we want to take that opportunity.”
The department is funded through the fees it collects, which amount to roughly a half-million dollars each year, Dye said. It licenses and inspects more than 1,400 facilities in Sauk County including grocery stores; gas stations; restaurants; food trucks; lodging facilities, including short-term campgrounds; private recreation and education camps; pools; water parks; private wells; and more.
“Any time there is a change of ownership, a new license is required,” Dye said of another key point in her free talk. “Licenses are not transferable.”
“We want people to understand that operating without a license is against the law. It’s illegal,” she concluded. “For the most part, (our violators) just don’t know what to do and once they figure it out, they are more than willing to comply. People are not out there violating on purpose -- it’s a lack of education. I think Sauk County is doing a great job (of complying).”
For more information about Dye's 1-hour class, visit co.sauk.wi.us/environmental-health.
