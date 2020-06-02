Sauk County Public Health expanding COVID-19 testing June 4 in Reedsburg, includes those without symptoms and non-county residents

The county has held other drive-thru testing sites at locations in Baraboo and Spring Green since late April to test Sauk County residents showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The Reedsburg drive-up testing site is the first the county health department has hosted in the city.

Sauk County has reported 79 total positive tests out of 3,607 negative tests with three deaths and 74 have recovered from the disease as of June 1. The county has reported two active cases of COVID-19 as of June 1.

The drive-thru testing center will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 4 at Reedsburg Area High School at 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. No one will be allowed to leave their vehicle during the time they are at the site, Molitor said. Vehicles with more than one person in it are welcome.

Molitor said Sauk County Public Health is partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to conduct the testing site. Testing will take about five minutes, depending if there is a waiting time with the line of cars. Results should reach a patient within two to 5 days, she said.

Molitor said any form of identification is acceptable when arriving at the high school for their appointment, from a driver’s license to a bank statement, insurance bill or utility bill.