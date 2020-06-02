Sauk County Public Health expanding COVID-19 testing June 4 in Reedsburg, includes those without symptoms and non-county residents

The Sauk County Health Department will try a different approach when it hosts its latest COVID-19 testing drive thru site June 4 in Reedsburg, expanding testing appointment times to those without symptoms of the coronavirus and who live outside Sauk County.
Sauk County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Jodie Molitor said the reason for the expansion to non-residents is because the workforce in Sauk County includes residents from surrounding counties, like Juneau, Richland, Dane and Columbia.
“We are surrounded by a lot of different counties and it just wasn’t really making sense to limit it when we’ve got people from so many other counties that are spending their time here,” Molitor said.
She said those who want a test must schedule an appointment by calling the Sauk County Coronavirus hotline at 608-355-3200 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Molitor said there are less than 300 spots available with the way appointment times are set up.
The health department is expanding the test to those without symptoms of the virus because of the high amount of people who can be asymptomatic with the disease and potentially be carriers. Molitor said studies show more than 50% of people who carry the virus don’t show any symptoms, which include respiratory symptoms, fever, dry cough, muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, fatigue and a runny nose. The nasal swab test will determine if the person has COVID-19 at the present time.
The county has held other drive-thru testing sites at locations in Baraboo and Spring Green since late April to test Sauk County residents showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The Reedsburg drive-up testing site is the first the county health department has hosted in the city.
Sauk County has reported 79 total positive tests out of 3,607 negative tests with three deaths and 74 have recovered from the disease as of June 1. The county has reported two active cases of COVID-19 as of June 1.
The drive-thru testing center will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 4 at Reedsburg Area High School at 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. No one will be allowed to leave their vehicle during the time they are at the site, Molitor said. Vehicles with more than one person in it are welcome.
Molitor said Sauk County Public Health is partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to conduct the testing site. Testing will take about five minutes, depending if there is a waiting time with the line of cars. Results should reach a patient within two to 5 days, she said.
Molitor said any form of identification is acceptable when arriving at the high school for their appointment, from a driver’s license to a bank statement, insurance bill or utility bill.
“We want to make sure we aren’t restricting anyone that doesn’t have a photo ID,” she said. “We want to make sure this is equitable for everyone to be tested.”
For more information, visit www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus or call Molitor at 608-533-4315.
