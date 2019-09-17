A new cold and flu season is underway and SSM Health is reminding Wisconsin residents they don’t always need to leave their homes to get the care they need.
Earlier this year, SSM Health expanded its “Virtual Visits” service for anyone in Wisconsin at a cost of $25 per visit, whether they have insurance or not. It had launched the platform in May 2018 for Dean Health Plan members only.
The number of non-urgent health conditions treatable through SSM’s virtual platform includes cold, flu, sinus infection, diaper rash, pink eye, bladder infections, heartburn, allergies and more.
"A virtual visit connects you with SSM Health clinicians, the same dedicated providers who are in our local clinics,” said Dr. Laura Mendyk, a family medicine physician with SSM Health Dean Medical Group. “This service ensures care is coordinated, efficient and meets our high-quality standards, using evidence-based care.”
SSM operates seven Wisconsin hospitals, including St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and Waupun Memorial Hospital. About 10 of its Wisconsin physicians who are housed in SSM urgent care facilities correspond with the patients via email, said Erin Powell, the director of the program. SSM Health so far has treated about 5,400 Wisconsin patients entirely online and continues to fine-tune the service to reach more patients and treat more conditions.
Patients who ultimately get referred to a physical SSM location are not charged for online visits.
“I think it’s important that the community understands how quick and simple this really is,” Powell said of the upgraded platform. “This offering is all about acute or urgent-care type visits, not for specialty services. It’s, ‘Hey, I’m home today feeling awful but I have three kids at home and can’t get everyone in the car -- I would like to be treated in the comfort of my home.’ It’s also for busy professionals who might think, ‘I have back-to-back meetings today -- let’s do a virtual visit and get what I need.’”
After logging onto the platform, patients complete a questionnaire that mirrors what providers would ask them during in-person office visits. During normal hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, patients get responses from SSM Health providers in less than 60 minutes and most often within 15 minutes, Powell said. Whenever patients complete the questionnaire after normal hours, they'll receive responses within an hour of when operations begin the next business day.
Powell -- who in addition to Wisconsin oversees Virtual Visits for SSM Health facilities in southern Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma -- said the low cost and quality of care in the service is different from many of the “e-visits” offered by other Wisconsin providers.
“What makes ours so wonderful is we haven’t outsourced any of our providers,” Powell said. “These are well-established and well-known, quality health-care providers from our SSM group. Our consumers should be confident” in the care they receive.
Regarding a 2017 University of Wisconsin-Madison study that found emails between patients and their primary care doctors actually led to more office visits and reduced the number of new patients those doctors could see, Powell said SSM’s virtual visits are the “perfect solution” to workload issues because they provide “greater access to primary care” and "take large volumes of patient messages off a physician’s plate.”
Virtual visits are intended for patients between the ages of 2 and 75. Visits for anyone under 18 must be completed by a parent or legal guardian.
For more information about the platform, visit ssmhealth.com/access/virtual-visits.
