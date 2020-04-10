'Surge plan' in place for COVID-19 at Baraboo hospital

“We are following all (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and protocols regarding the appropriate usage of personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and gowns,” she said. “Our caregivers have what they need to safely deliver care. However, these items are in high-demand nationwide and supplies are limited, so like other health systems across the country we are working to conserve supplies, as well as finding new supply sources for certain items. This is necessary to ensure we continue to have what we need in the days and weeks ahead.”

Hospitals across the nation have lost money due to the suspension of non-essential procedures and some have laid off hospital staff and issued furloughs as a result, but SSM Health spokeswoman Kathryn Scott said the hospital is “still following its standard staffing practices.” Walczak said that while much of the hospital's focus is on "preparing for an influx of COVID-19 patients," the hospital is continuing to provide care for people with other health issues.

It has suspended non-emergent procedures and shifted many in-person visits to telehealth and converted its Lake Delton Urgent Care facility to a non-respiratory ailment urgent care clinic, Walczak said. “We are open for people who have urgent health concerns such as fractures, cuts, minor injuries, headaches and other non-respiratory health concerns.”