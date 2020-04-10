'Surge plan' in place for COVID-19 at Baraboo hospital

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo is cross-training staff, evaluating space and conserving supplies to handle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.
The hospital has the capacity for 12 intensive-care unit beds right now and its “surge plan,” under development for several weeks, has laid the groundwork for possibly converting other units of the hospital for ICU care if COVID-19 hospitalizations rise significantly, President Laura Walczak said.
Several areas of the hospital have already been converted to negative pressure, which ensures the air from rooms with COVID-19 patients would not be recirculated into other areas of the hospital, Walczak said. The hospital has designated wings specific to respiratory patients where COVID-19 patients and those suspected of having COVID-19 are cared for away from the general patient population.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services projects the state’s peak of infections will occur sometime between April 23 and May 23 and Walczak said the hospital is prepared to redeploy staff -- safely -- to the areas where they might be needed during a surge of cases.
“We know that resources will be stretched depending on the magnitude of the potential surge and we have mitigation plans in place,” Walczak said. “We are closely monitoring our supply and use of personal protective equipment. We continue to work together with our community partners in Sauk County, as well as our SSM Health locations in Wisconsin and throughout our system to ensure that everyone has the necessary supplies to care for patients.”
“We are following all (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and protocols regarding the appropriate usage of personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and gowns,” she said. “Our caregivers have what they need to safely deliver care. However, these items are in high-demand nationwide and supplies are limited, so like other health systems across the country we are working to conserve supplies, as well as finding new supply sources for certain items. This is necessary to ensure we continue to have what we need in the days and weeks ahead.”
Hospitals across the nation have lost money due to the suspension of non-essential procedures and some have laid off hospital staff and issued furloughs as a result, but SSM Health spokeswoman Kathryn Scott said the hospital is “still following its standard staffing practices.” Walczak said that while much of the hospital's focus is on "preparing for an influx of COVID-19 patients," the hospital is continuing to provide care for people with other health issues.
It has suspended non-emergent procedures and shifted many in-person visits to telehealth and converted its Lake Delton Urgent Care facility to a non-respiratory ailment urgent care clinic, Walczak said. “We are open for people who have urgent health concerns such as fractures, cuts, minor injuries, headaches and other non-respiratory health concerns.”
SSM Health has suspended visitations at all SSM Health locations in Wisconsin with some exceptions. Visitors over 18 years of age may still be admitted for end-of-life-situations or when they are essential for a patient’s emotional well-being and care. One visitor is allowed for births and in pediatric settings, though hospital permission is required.
All visitors and employees undergo health screenings before entering the facilities, Walczak said. The postponement of all non-life threatening and non-urgent procedures has meant fewer people in the hospital, she added.
Testing for COVID-19
In Sauk County, 24 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus with two deaths, according to the Sauk County Health Department on Thursday.
SSM Health is not yet releasing COVID-19 testing information including the number of tests it has performed or the types of tests it uses, but SSM Health Wisconsin Region Laboratory Services Vice President Jeff Shadick said it sends its tests to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene, which uses Food and Drug Administration-approved reagents and equipment.
“Most test results are available by the next day,” he said.
Shadick said there is currently only one FDA-approved method for antibody testing -- tests that could determine if a person was previously exposed to the virus -- but “national demand is high for the reagents needed for the tests."
SSM Health is now working with its laboratory suppliers to “secure what is needed to be able to perform the (antibody) tests in our SSM Health Wisconsin Regional Laboratory,” Shadick said.
