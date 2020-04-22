Telehealth: 'Genie's out of bottle' | Local health care providers report surge in online, phone visits

“It’s actually been around for a long time,” Carlson said of telehealth, “utilized in rural areas where there are extreme shortages of doctors, and we even used it in Baraboo for infectious diseases when those (specialized) doctors aren’t here on a regular basis.

“But then the need for it became much more acute.”

Non-emergency care on site is postponed indefinitely and a growing number of patients have chosen not to visit the clinic anyway, for fear of catching the novel coronavirus, and doctors like Carlson and Elfman have appreciated their caution. During the pandemic, telehealth is a means for care that allows patients to stay at home without potentially exposing themselves to coronavirus or exposing doctors and other hospital staff to the disease, they said.

Telehealth also eliminates the need for certain patients to travel long distances to their clinic or wait in lobbies prior to their visits and allows for family members of patients to attend the visits, Carlson said.

“One of my patients recently said she would really like her daughter to attend the visit and so we emailed her a link during that conversation. … The family member jumped on the call and said, ‘I would have never been able to do this because I live in another state,’” he said.