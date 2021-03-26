Wallpaper tearing kicks off $3.5M renovation of Baraboo hospital's Emergency Department

Tearing down 20-year-old wallpaper brought not only a ceremonial start to the renovation at Baraboo’s hospital, but also a rather pleasant experience for its employees.
“It was very therapeutic,” said Laura Walczak, president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. “I have never done that before, and it was very exciting and exhilarating.”
She and several nurses, technicians and other staff peeled the paper from the walls in one corridor of the hospital’s Emergency Department on Tuesday morning to celebrate the beginning of a $3.5 million renovation that will refresh the ED, the medical imaging area and add new equipment, all without any interruption to services, according to hospital officials.
Johnny Holt, ED director, said the work will help staff provide “even better care” by brightening the dated space and making it more aesthetically pleasing. Walczak added that it will help patients feel more comfortable when they are most stressed, which benefits the healing process.
“I’m excited,” Holt said. “It means a world of difference for not just the staff but our patients.”
All major surfaces in the Emergency Department will be refreshed or replaced, officials said, including new flooring, cabinets, countertops, handrails, nurses stations, electrical, high-efficiency lighting and painted walls. The project will be divided into six phases to minimize the impact on patients.
In a video posted to the hospital’s website and social media, Holt said the main emergency entrance on 14th Street will remain open the entire time. The only difference in experience for patients and visitors will be the routes they take to their rooms, but a staff member will always guide them, he said.
Most of those changes will be done by August, while the imaging area work will continue until October, said Scott Wysocki, vice president of operations.
Wysocki said over 20,000 patients seek emergency medical services at the Baraboo hospital each year. The department opened in 2000 and has since had only minor renovations, he said. The hospital opened in its current location in 1963.
“It’s certainly due for a renovation just based on age to improve things and clean it up and make it look bright and shiny,” Wysocki said, adding that the same will be done in the imaging department.
In addition to aesthetic changes in imaging, the hospital will install a second CT scanner to improve patient accessibility to care and add a new service -- planning radiation oncology treatments, Wysocki said. It will also add new diagnostic imaging equipment, which will perform specialized functions for orthopedic patients and physicians.
“Currently, we provide radiation oncology treatments but we do not do the planning care at St. Clare. We do it with our SSM partner Turville Bay in Madison,” he said. “This will allow us to do that complete comprehensive treatment program.
“We see patients from about 82 different ZIP codes in the state, so this will definitely help reduce people’s travel time to Madison, and as we know, when you’re seeking radiation oncology services, that’s a fairly difficult time of life, so it’s nice to try and make things as easy as possible and seamless for these patients to get care.”
He noted the challenges posed by renovating a working emergency department but emphasized that it will continue to be open for patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
SSM Health’s normal capital budget is paying for the project, he said.
“It’s really SSM St. Clare’s commitment to keeping high quality care local and reinvesting in health care for the greater Baraboo region,” Wysocki said of the renovations. “We appreciate the role that we have in taking care of the health needs of this community.”
By the time everything is done, just a small piece of the old wallpaper will remain, framed and hung in the renewed space along with the signatures of the employees who helped tear it down.
