Wallpaper tearing kicks off $3.5M renovation of Baraboo hospital's Emergency Department

In a video posted to the hospital’s website and social media, Holt said the main emergency entrance on 14th Street will remain open the entire time. The only difference in experience for patients and visitors will be the routes they take to their rooms, but a staff member will always guide them, he said.

Most of those changes will be done by August, while the imaging area work will continue until October, said Scott Wysocki, vice president of operations.

Wysocki said over 20,000 patients seek emergency medical services at the Baraboo hospital each year. The department opened in 2000 and has since had only minor renovations, he said. The hospital opened in its current location in 1963.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s certainly due for a renovation just based on age to improve things and clean it up and make it look bright and shiny,” Wysocki said, adding that the same will be done in the imaging department.

In addition to aesthetic changes in imaging, the hospital will install a second CT scanner to improve patient accessibility to care and add a new service -- planning radiation oncology treatments, Wysocki said. It will also add new diagnostic imaging equipment, which will perform specialized functions for orthopedic patients and physicians.