WATCH NOW: Health experts answer Sauk County residents' vaccine questions

Sauk County’s health experts said Thursday it could take months for vaccinators to get COVID-19 shots in the arms of all newly eligible residents due to the still-limited vaccine supply.
The county public health department hosted a virtual community forum Thursday night with representatives of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, the Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Sauk Prairie Healthcare, who explained the available vaccines, who’s eligible and who’s being prioritized, in addition to answering questions from the public.
Treemanisha Stewart, public health director for the county, asked residents to be patient while they wait to get the vaccine.
“We are very committed to vaccinating everyone that wants to be vaccinated in Sauk County,” she said, noting the county’s 11 community vaccinators.
They can only give out as much as they receive. Stewart said vaccinators submit bi-weekly requests to the state for the amount of vaccines they would like, and each week the state informs them of the amount they’ll actually get.
“Oftentimes, it is a far cry from what we actually requested,” Stewart said. “Sometimes our vaccinators don’t get any vaccines.”
Dave Kitkowski, emergency preparedness specialist for the Baraboo hospital, said local providers are starting to see an increase in their vaccine supply but that it’s still limited. When residents can get the vaccine depends on the supply in addition to their eligibility status.
“We will get everybody in as soon as we can and we have a dose available for them, but unfortunately, we’re at the mercy of vaccine supply right now,” Kitkowski said.
Further complicating efforts are residents who have signed up for multiple waitlists. Once vaccinators get an allotment, many of them “scramble” to reach people on their waitlist to schedule for an appointment, Stewart said.
“Sometimes we’re spending hours and hours reaching people that have already been vaccinated, which hinders us getting to people that actually still need the vaccine,” she said.
Stewart urged everyone to sign up for only one waitlist, or, if they signed up for more than one, remove themselves from the other lists as soon as they get their first shot.
More than one-quarter of Sauk County’s roughly 64,400 residents -- 17,219 people -- have received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health. Of them, 10,466, or 16.2% of the population, have completed the vaccine series.
‘Don’t shop around’
Community members shouldn’t shop around for a particular brand or type of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.
“We hope that you will get the first vaccine that you can get in your arm, so don’t wait around or search around for a particular type of vaccine. Get the first one that’s available to you,” said Janelle Hupp, a Sauk Prairie primary care physician. “The real tragedy in all of this would be for somebody to get severely ill with COVID because they were waiting for a particular vaccine.”
A list of local vaccination sites and their contact information is available at co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth. Residents can also call the state’s toll-free COVID-19 vaccine call center at 844-684-1064 with any vaccine-related questions or for assistance finding a site and registering for an appointment.
Eligibility and prioritization
Starting Monday, anyone 16 or older with certain medical conditions will become eligible, including those with moderate to severe asthma, pregnancy or a body-mass index of 25 or higher, which includes those who are overweight and obese. Those conditions, commonly referred to as comorbidities, put an individual at higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.
If you know you have one of those conditions, sign up for a waitlist right away and don’t expect your doctor to contact you first, Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Pickarts of Sauk Prairie Healthcare recommended.
Sauk County Public Health Nurse Barb Walsh said vaccinators will focus on previously eligible groups before moving on to the new group, which consists of about 2 million people. Once they start the new group, providers may prioritize certain conditions over others depending on their patients, she said.
Officials emphasized that they are bound by the state DHS’ vaccine prioritization guidelines.
Hupp said it’s important -- and safe -- for people with multiple comorbidities to get the COVID-19 vaccine, even those whose immune systems are suppressed. One of the only reasons that someone shouldn’t be vaccinated is if they have had severe allergic reactions to other vaccines, she said.
DHS expects to open eligibility up to everyone 16 and older starting May 1.
More than 800 area educators from the Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Lodi school districts, three Baraboo parochial schools and Madison College’s Reedsburg and Portage campuses got their first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday during a mass vaccination clinic at Baraboo High School coordinated by SSM Health.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.