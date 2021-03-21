WATCH NOW: Health experts answer Sauk County residents' vaccine questions

Eligible groups

According to the state Department of Health Services, currently eligible groups, listed in priority order, are:

Frontline health care workers

Long-term care residents and staff

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Adults 65 and older

Educators and child care workers

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers, including public transit drivers and people working in food supply

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Congregate living facility staff and residents

Starting Monday, people who are 16 or older and have certain medical conditions, including those with:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Severe obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Obesity (body mass index of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

For more information, call the state vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064 or visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.