Wisconsin Dells, Elroy nursing homes start receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Two nursing home facilities in Wisconsin Dells and Elroy are beginning to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to staff and residents.

In a Jan. 7 interview, Senior Director of Communications Kristin Mueller for North Shore Healthcare said staff and residents at both Wisconsin Dells Health Services and Elroy Health Services are receiving their first vaccine dose the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8. Elroy’s facility hosted its first on-site vaccine clinic for those eligible earlier this week while Wisconsin Dells Health Services will host its clinic later this week for staff and residents to receive the vaccine.

Mueller didn’t have exact numbers of how many residents and staff eligible to receive the vaccine will do so at both facilities, though she believed Elroy’s first clinic experienced a had “good turnout.” She said the numbers on who receives the vaccine could change from the first clinic to the second because the company is “providing a lot of communication and education up front and gathering consent up front” for those receiving the vaccine at both facilities.