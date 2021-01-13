Wisconsin Dells, Elroy nursing homes start receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Two nursing home facilities in Wisconsin Dells and Elroy are beginning to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to staff and residents.
In a Jan. 7 interview, Senior Director of Communications Kristin Mueller for North Shore Healthcare said staff and residents at both Wisconsin Dells Health Services and Elroy Health Services are receiving their first vaccine dose the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8. Elroy’s facility hosted its first on-site vaccine clinic for those eligible earlier this week while Wisconsin Dells Health Services will host its clinic later this week for staff and residents to receive the vaccine.
Mueller didn’t have exact numbers of how many residents and staff eligible to receive the vaccine will do so at both facilities, though she believed Elroy’s first clinic experienced a had “good turnout.” She said the numbers on who receives the vaccine could change from the first clinic to the second because the company is “providing a lot of communication and education up front and gathering consent up front” for those receiving the vaccine at both facilities.
“I don’t have a specific number, but in both locations we expect high turnouts and are providing the education to support that,” Mueller said. She expects both facilities will have its staff and residents receive both doses of the vaccine within a few months.
Elroy Health Services and Wisconsin Dells Health Services are both skilled nursing facilities offering long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. North Shore Healthcare also has facilities located throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and one location in North Dakota, according to its website.
Both locations are working with the state’s Pharmacy Distribution Program for Long-Term Care to vaccinate both staff and residents with the Moderna vaccine, providing on-site clinics at certain long-term care facilities, a program announced by Gov. Tony Evers Dec. 28. The program allocated 56,800 doses to federal pharmacy partners to initiate vaccinating long-term care staff and residents in the Phase 1a group.
The state expects the program to continue at participating facilities for approximately two months, according to a press release from Evers’ office.
According to the same release, the program creates a private-public partnership for eligible long-term care facilities with Walgreens or CVS to provide free, on-site COVID-19 vaccination for residents and staff. The pharmacies will provide complete vaccine management for the facilities including storage and handling, scheduling, administration, and meeting reporting requirements, according to the release.
Exactly 420,200 doses were allocated to the state to administer to those in the Phase 1A group, which include those living and working in nursing homes and health care workers, according to the Department of Health Services website.
Elroy’s facility is working with CVS while Wisconsin Dells’ facility is partnering with Walgreens to administer the Moderna vaccine at both locations, Mueller said.
She said the company is grateful officials recognized the need to start vaccinating those in long-term care facilities because of their higher-risk of catching the coronavirus.
“For us to receive the vaccine as a priority in the early phases of it is really just what is needed to further protect the residents and staff and to really start turning the corner and establishing any sense of normalcy for our centers, staff and residents,” she said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.